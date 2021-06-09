Santa Rosa police investigating parking lot shooting at park

A woman was shot in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa park Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. at Bayer Park & Gardens at West Avenue and Rose Meadow Court.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the victim was conscious when authorities arrived and is being treated at a local hospital for critical injuries that are “potentially life threatening.”

Investigators have shut down the area where the shooting occurred but the rest of the park is open, he said.

Other details were not immediately available.

The shooting is the latest in a series of gunfire across the city since May 21. Three of the shootings happened in parks: Dutch Flohr Park, Comstock Park and Andy Lopez Unity Park.

None of the shootings were fatal and authorities are investigating whether any of them are linked.

Among them is a June 1 car-to-car shooting involving a victim who drove himself to a nearby fire station for help. It happened on a portion of Burbank Avenue that’s less than a mile northwest of Bayer Park & Gardens, but Mahurin said it’s too early to say if the two shootings are connected.

