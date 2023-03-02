Woman who bit finger in Petaluma fight says she was ‘jumped,’ fighting for her life

A Santa Rosa woman accused of biting off the tip of another woman’s finger during a fight in downtown Petaluma has come forward to say she did it in self-defense.

“I was jumped by two girls, and was getting my head slammed in the pavement,” said Katelyn Wilkinson, 25, about the Feb. 18 fight in front of Copperfield’s Books on Kentucky Street.

Wilkinson said she was out with friends that night when, at around 1:50 a.m., she saw one of her friends get attacked by a young woman she didn’t know.

“This girl punched my friend in the face, and my friend’s handicapped,” Wilkinson said. “So I got involved. I hit her once and she hit me three times in the face. … Her friend kicked me in the head. I have an extreme concussion.”

Things got worse from there, according to Wilkinson, when the other woman began hitting her head against the sidewalk.

“She had her hand on my face while she was slamming me to the ground, and she stuck her finger in my mouth,” Wilkinson said. Although she said she never wanted to bite anyone, “I did it out of desperation for my life.”

When police officers arrived to break up the fight, “they observed the tip of the victim’s index finger had been bitten off,” said Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano. Wilkinson was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of fighting in a public place and battery with great bodily injury.

Police have identified the other main combatant in the fight as 21-year-old Filicia Lucienna Ruiz, also of Santa Rosa.

“There are conflicting statements as to who started the fight,” Glaviano said. “Ruiz was also cited to appear (in court) for fighting in a public place.”

Wilkinson said Petaluma police “never took a statement from me. So it seems like they gave (the Argus-Courier) a one-sided story.” Glaviano disputed that claim, saying instead that Wilkinson did give a statement on the night of the incident but has provided more information since then.

“There may be many reasons for the additional information, and we certainly do not want to discount that,” he said.

Wilkinson now says she only wants to clear her name, to heal – “I have a concussion and my tooth went through my lip and a broken nose” – and to put the incident behind her. Neither party appears to want to press charges, she said.

According to her, getting in a street fight is way out of character.

“This is my first fight I’ve ever been in in my life.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.