Woman who died in Highway 101 crash near Healdsburg identified

The woman who died Monday afternoon in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 101 south of Healdsburg has been identified as a 25-year-old Southern California resident.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit identified the woman as Audrey Jawor of Carlsbad.

Jawor was sitting in the back seat of a black Hyundai Tucson when the crash happened at about 1 p.m. on Monday, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Drivers on southbound Highway 101 were slowing for road construction near the Old Redwood Highway exit when the Hyundai was hit by a Dodge pickup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Dodge driver, a Santa Rosa resident, didn’t slow down approaching the construction zone, according to CHP, noting that he was driving “at an unsafe speed for conditions.”

The driver of the Hyundai and her other passenger, a woman who had been sitting in the front seat, were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The man driving the Dodge was also taken to a hospital. He had minor injuries, the CHP said.

All lanes of the freeway were blocked for about four hours following the crash.

Investigators do not believe any of the drivers were intoxicated, the CHP said.

The CHP is seeking information about the crash and is urging witnesses to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

