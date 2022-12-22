The woman who died in a crash Wednesday morning in Rohnert Park was identified as a local resident.

Jane Ables, 78, of Rohnert Park was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

At 7:30 a.m. the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded to the crash near the entrance to the Graton Resort & Casino at the intersection of Golf Course Drive and Labath Avenue, according to Deputy Police Chief Kevin Kilgore.

Ables was the driver and sole occupant of a black Mercedes sedan, and according to a preliminary investigation, had attempted to turn south onto Labath Avenue but turned in front of a white GMC utility truck traveling east on Golf Course Drive.

First responders rendered lifesaving measures to Ables, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GMC driver suffered moderate injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but police said alcohol and drugs were not factors.

