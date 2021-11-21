Woman who posed as Marin County lawyer and stole over $300,000 sentenced to 18 months

A San Francisco woman who stole over $300,000 in coronavirus relief funds and posed as a lawyer by using the identities of actual lawyers, paying their bar dues and even appearing in court, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Miranda Devlin, 37, pleaded guilty to multiple crimes from 2012 to 2020, including defrauding individuals and illegally obtaining $368,800 in funds from the Small Business Administration, according to the Department of Justice.

The scheme involved stealing the identities of two licensed female attorneys also named Miranda, paying their dues without their knowledge to keep their licenses active, and representing defendants in Marin County Superior Court, including accused molesters.

Devlin was also charged with mail fraud after submitting a change-of-address form for one of the lawyers so their bar license card would be mailed to her. The Marin Independent Journal reports that Devlin was previously denied a California law license after the state bar determined she "lacked the requisite moral character" and had previously been sentenced to two years in prison for unnamed crimes 20 years ago.

In addition, the Department of Justice says Devlin created a shell company to apply for and receive multiple Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the pandemic.

In sentencing on Wednesday, Devlin was also ordered to pay $565,355 in restitution.

Defense attorney Mark Goldrosen said in the sentencing memorandum that Devlin is "extremely remorseful" for her actions.