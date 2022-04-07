Woman wins $10 million by hitting wrong button on California lottery machine

When LaQuedra Edwards checked a $30 Scratchers ticket she never intended to buy, her first thought was, “This can't be right.”

But Edwards, who had pushed the wrong button to select the ticket, had just won $10 million, the California Lottery said in a news release on April 6.

“I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards joked.

Edwards had fed $40 into a Scratchers machine at a Vons supermarket in Tarzana, intending to buy several less expensive tickets, when a man bumped into her in November 2021.

“He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards said. The impact caused her to mistakenly hit the button to purchase a $30 200X Scratcher.

Initially irked by spending most of her lottery budget on a ticket she didn't want, Edwards scratched it off in her vehicle outside and discovered she'd hit the jackpot.

“I'm still in shock,” Edwards said. “All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

She plans to use the winnings to buy a house and set up a nonprofit organization.

Tarzana is a suburb of Los Angeles.