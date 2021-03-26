Woman's body found in Big Sur where Highway 1 collapsed

A woman's body was found Wednesday morning near a section of Highway 1 where the road collapsed in a late-January storm and formed a massive hole in Big Sur.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Nancy Lynn Algert, a 64-year-old resident of Templeton, a small town in San Luis Obispo County.

A preliminary investigation found the woman parked her car near the section of road that washed away at Rat Creek and walked around the construction site, moving past fencing blocking off the area, the sheriff's office said.

A contractor found her body "about 200 feet outside the area where they were working," at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans spokesman Kevin Drabinski told the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

At this time there does not appear to be any foul play and an autopsy is scheduled, officials said.

The incident temporarily stopped repairs on the damaged section of highway. Late Thursday morning, Caltrans announced roadwork had resumed.

The road washed away the last week in January when an atmospheric river swept California, dumping copious amounts of rain along the Central Coast.

The Big Sur coastline is prone to mudslides, and in 2017, a slide closed a stretch of the road for more than a year.

"Anyone familiar with the history of Highway 1 knows that once we get into the rain season, slides of various degrees, slip outs, rock slides is what we face and what we know will happen," Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers told SFGATE in January.

Caltrans has said it plans to complete repairs and reopen the section of highway this summer.