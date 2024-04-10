• Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Women who say former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli sexually assaulted them plan a press conference Saturday in the wake of the California Attorney General’s Office decision not to file criminal charges in the case.

The women and their attorneys will gather at 1 p.m. at the Sonoma County Civil Courthouse, 3055 Cleveland Ave. in Santa Rosa.

The Attorney General’s Office said March 28 it doesn’t “have enough evidence to warrant filing charges on the cases not barred by the statute of limitations.” At least three civil cases against Foppoli are still active, including one that seven women joined in April 2022.

“The AG’s decision not to file charges at this time has given our sisters, our mothers, family and friends, who have had their voice taken away, a chance to come together — an opportunity for hope and to be heard again,” said Traci Carrillo, an attorney on the civil case. “It is important to provide a platform for these brave women to know their voices will be heard.”

Sexual assault survivors, including some who said Foppoli assaulted them, will speak. A number of the women have remained anonymous with the exception of Farrah Abraham, a reality TV star who in December 2022 sued Foppoli in Sonoma County Superior Court, saying that he drugged and raped her at his friend’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, in late March 2021.

Abraham will attend Saturday’s event, along with attorneys Carrillo, Nicole Jaffee and Spencer Kuvin, who has represented survivors abused by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“As we move forward with our case against Mr. Foppoli, we want victims everywhere to know that their voice should never be silenced,” Carrillo said in a news release. “It is never too late to come forward and take a stand against your aggressor.”

Foppoli, who resigned as mayor in May 2021, has denied the accusations.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.