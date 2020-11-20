’Women in Conversation’ wraps up speakers series

For Tara Jasper, the founder of the Sonoma County-based Sipsong Spirits, the early detection of a small lump in her breast at 41 years old may have saved her life.

Testing later revealed she carried a genetic mutation that gave her an 87% chance of getting breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with. The drinking she was doing to further her spirits business increased the odds of her getting the disease even more.

As she underwent the most grueling round of chemotherapy, she realized more needed to be done to ensure other women didn’t find themselves in a similar situation.

She herself had once asked for a test to see if she was at risk of getting breast cancer, which her mother had died from, but doctors denied her because she didn’t meet necessary requirements, Jasper said.

“I didn’t want any women who had any preventable kind of breast cancer to go through that,” Jasper said. “I realized that I had to prevent this and I had a platform.”

Jasper’s mission to increase awareness of at-home testing that detects if someone is at-risk of getting breast cancer was just one of the stories shared Thursday afternoon during the final installment of The Press Democrats’ virtual Women in Conversation series.

The event, hosted by NBC Sports Bay Area San Francisco Giants beat reporter and Petaluma native Amy Gutierrez, honed in on the topic of health, beauty and self care.

Jasper was joined by Tubbs fire survivor, salon owner and film and TV makeup artist Vanessa Colombo, who has been hired to work on the set of the Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” and the second film in the “Venom” series, scheduled to be released next year.

Colombo shared with viewers easy and affordable ways to practice self care, ranging from massaging one’s cuticles with olive oil to rubbing aloe vera gel on one’s elbows, hands and face to make everything softer.

She finds the best way to see the beauty in other people, including her clients, is seeing the beauty in herself, Colombo said.

“A lot of people don’t take the time to actually see themselves,” Colombo said. “I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to feel beautiful and see your beauty.”

Alison Kilmer, founder and CEO of Uppercase Tea, a luxury tea company based in Sonoma County, was another panelist at Thursday’s virtual event.

She spoke about the calming nature of drinking tea, something she attributed to not only the antioxidant properties of the tea leaves, but also the patient act of brewing a good cup.

“It’s just the act and the ceremony of creating the tea that’s really important,” Kilmer said. “It’s not just about drinking fine tea but how you drink it that gives you a moment of clarity and Zen.”

For Jasper, her fight against cancer helped her become a stronger person, she said.

“That was because of the incredible support that I had in the mental health space,” Jasper said. “I had someone to talk to.”

After realizing she wanted to use her platform as a business owner to help other women who may be at risk of getting breast cancer, she harnessed the power of her contacts with local bartenders to roll out her “Fight Like a Girl” cocktail.

The drink, which was on menus in 20 bars across Sonoma County, was accompanied by a card with a link to a website that had information about at-home testing for the same genetic mutation that made her more likely to have breast cancer.

While the testing has historically been unavailable to many women because of its high cost and other restrictions on who is given the test, some at-home versions of the test sold by private companies can be found for about $200, or cheaper if there are sales.

“I want to share with everyone how easy and affordable it is to get tested,” Jasper said.

The virtual event also included a chocolate-truffle making demonstration from Master Chocolatier Sonja Schluter of Sebastopol’s Eye Candy Chocolatier, hosted by Sonoma Magazine dining editor Heather Irwin.

Duskie Estes, a local chef who appeared in the first installment of this year’s Women in Conversation, showed viewers how to make their own “Fight Like a Girl Cocktail” at home.

