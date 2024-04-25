Extractions from vehicles, breaking down doors and using drones are all parts of the job for women in public safety in the North Bay. And on Saturday, some will demonstrate their work for Sonoma County residents.

The third annual Women in Public Safety Day will bring together representatives from about 40 Bay Area agencies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Fire Department Training Tower, 2126 W. College Ave. in Santa Rosa.

They will perform public safety actions and services, connect with community members and chat about pursuing a career in law enforcement, said Santa Rosa Fire Training Capt. Corrine Rickert, the event’s organizer.

There will be multiple demonstrations showing off equipment, such as a ladder truck and drones, along with different emergency responses, including extricating someone from a vehicle and giving them medical assistance.

Newer women firefighters will go through a training presentation about 1 p.m., practicing skills related to forcing entry, victim rescue and safety and survival. A police K-9 will close out the demonstrations.

“We kind of throw ourselves out of windows and crawl through things,” Rickert said. “And then we’ll do some rescues of both civilians and other firefighters.”

This year’s presentations will be a bit more interactive.

“For the rescue demos and the forcible entry, we will be able to come at you,” Rickert said. “I can hand the tool to somebody and they can see how heavy it is and then we can show them how it actually gets operated.”

Attendees interested in a career in the field may speak with parks rangers, dispatchers and across different law enforcement, including corrections, probation and police. The agencies represented — Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Marin County Fire Department, Sonoma County Regional Parks and REDCOM, Sonoma County’s fire and EMS dispatch, will offer practice interviews.

The goal of this year’s event is not just to show women they can have a successful career in public safety, Rickerts said — but that anyone can.

“I think the focus for specifically this year would just be to hopefully show that this is an option across any demographic, regardless of gender, sex, religion, background, community upbringing,” she said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of career.

“We need a lot of people and there is a lot of opportunity.”

