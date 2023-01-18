On Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon to 2 p.m., Sonoma Valley women and their allies will gather in solidarity with communities across the country on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade for a “Bigger than Roe March and Rally” in the the Sonoma Plaza.

“In this time when women’s and others’ personal and civil rights are under attack, it is crucial to raise our voices,” organizers the Sonoma Valley Democrats wrote in a news release.

The community event will feature brief remarks from invited speakers followed by a march around the Plaza. Speakers include Sonoma Mayor Sandra Lowe and Rebecca Hermosillo, representative for Congressman Mike Thompson.

“Women’s March Sonoma Valley is a grassroots, women-led movement organized to promote a message of equity for all, ending violence, protection of reproductive rights and environmental justice.”

For more information, email contact@svdems.org.