(This is the second in a two-part series).

The Woodland Star Charter School community has been buzzing with activity this summer as it prepares to move to the Glen Ellen campus formerly occupied by Dunbar Elementary School.

“Teachers and staff have worked hard to pack up classrooms and boxes,” said Caroline Hopewell, executive director of Woodland Star, which has sat on Arnold Drive in Boyes Hot Springs since 2006. “Parent volunteers helped when our summer programming ended.”

In April, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s Board of Trustees decided to close Dunbar Elementary School after years of declining enrollment. One month later, the board voted unanimously to approve an agreement to allow Woodland Star to use the Dunbar Road campus, giving the charter school rights to the property from July 1 to June 30, 2025. They began moving in on July 24.

Hopewell said that the Woodland Star community is looking forward to having more indoor and outdoor space at the new location.

“For the most part, families are excited to have a larger site, and many have stepped forward to help prepare the garden space and to design the eventual kindergarten play yard, which will make use of the beautiful outdoor area at the school,” she said.

Hopewell said that the Woodland Star community is particularly excited about having a library and science room at its new site.

“Of course, the prospect of a multipurpose room and a commercial kitchen is also very exciting,” she said. “And specialty and intervention teachers will have their own spaces after years of sharing.”

Woodland Star consists of kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Before the move was announced, 240 students indicated they would attend Woodland Star in 2023-24, but between 220 and 240 are now expected.

“There is always some level of attrition over the summer for a number of reasons that makes predicting our starting enrollment a challenge,” Hopewell said. “This year, we have one more factor to consider (the move), but have not seen a significant number of families indicate they are transferring based on the change in location.”

All the faculty and staff members who served at Woodland Star in 2022-23 are returning and will be joined by two new teachers, who will handle first and second grade.

Hopewell said no teachers or staff members left because of the move. The new campus is 6.5 miles from Woodland Star’s former location, meaning some families and staff will have a longer commute, while others will be shorter.

She said that some modifications to the new site will be made to accommodate Woodland Star’s needs.

“Eventually, we will need to add bathrooms and kitchens so that we can house our three kindergartens in the same area, with a beautiful, fenced area,” she said. “There is one portable that will need to be replaced and we will need to outfit the science room for the middle school. Some of the windows will need updating, as well.”

Established in 1857, Dunbar was one of the oldest elementary schools in California. Students, teachers, staff members and alumni gathered at the school on June 3, to celebrate its rich legacy and reminisce about many happy decades on the campus.

“Woodland Star recognizes that the Dunbar school is a beloved space in Sonoma/Glen Ellen and that it was very emotional for Dunbar teachers and families to leave the school,” Hopewell said. “We plan to be good stewards of the space and the land. We hope to develop strong connections to the Glen Ellen community and continue to have a positive relationship with Sonoma Valley Unified School District.”

The charter school cannot make alternations, additions or improvements to the facilities without district approval. According to its agreement with the school district, Woodland Star will retain the metal Dunbar sign that hangs above the entrance to the office.

“The bell and sign are the remaining historical features, and we have no plans to change them,” Hopewell said.

She hopes Woodland Star will stay at its new site beyond its two-year agreement with the school district.

“As Sonoma Valley Unified School District continues to make long-term consolidation plans, we hope that our school has found its permanent home,” she said. “We have made short-term plans and are developing long-term plans on how to best utilize the classroom spaces and ground to meet the educational goals of the school.”

Like most charter schools, Woodland Star maintains its own board, curriculum and staff who are not paid by the local school district. However, Woodland Star Charter School and Sonoma Charter School are part of Sonoma Valley Unified School District, which oversees their finances.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.