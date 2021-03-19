Woodside resident drives onto lawn to stop mountain lion attack

A resident of Woodside drove her car onto her lawn Wednesday night to scare off a mountain lion that was attacking her dog, officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the dog's owners were at home when they heard a commotion in their yard just before 10 p.m.

"When they looked out the window, they saw a mountain lion had the dog by the neck," the sheriff's office said in a statement. One of the owners got into her car and drove onto the lawn to scare the mountain lion off, the sheriff's office said.

The homeowners told the sheriff's office the mountain lion had to climb a 6-foot-tall deer fence to access the property.

The dog was taken to a vet and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to report any mountain lion sightings.

Mountain lion sightings aren't unusual around the San Francisco Bay Area, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions live in California.

The animals mainly prey on deer and other wildlife, but they will also feed on vulnerable pets and livestock. Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of reports annually about attacks on pets.

The department advises bringing pets indoors when mountain lions are most active — dawn, dusk and at night. Pet food should also be brought inside to prevent attracting raccoons and other wildlife that mountain lions prey on, according to Fish and Wildlife.

Conflicts between people and lions do occur but are rare. "There have been only 16 verified mountain lion attacks on humans in California since 1890, six of them fatal," Fish and Wildlife said. "The last documented attack occurred in September 2014 in Santa Clara County."