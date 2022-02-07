Woodside won't assert exemption to state housing law

WOODSIDE — A California town announced that it will accept applications for increasing housing after being warned against trying to claim an exemption to state law on grounds that the entire community is a mountain lion sanctuary.

The wealthy Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside said in a statement late Sunday that applications for development on lots zoned for single-family homes were to be accepted starting Monday.

The announcement came hours after California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that declaring the entire town a mountain lion sanctuary was “a deliberate and transparent attempt to avoid complying” with Senate Bill 9, known as SB 9.

SB 9, which took effect Jan. 1, is intended to address California's housing shortage. It allows homeowners to build up to four residential units on a single-family lot.

The town statement asserted that it had “paused” acceptance of SB 9 applications on Jan. 25 while staff studied whether Woodside was exempt under provisions that exclude habitat for protected species.

The town said the question arose because the state Fish and Game Commission is considering a petition to list the mountain lion as a threatened species in an area that includes Woodside, but wildlife authorities have since advised that the entire town cannot be considered habitat.