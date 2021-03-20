Work-life balance elusive during pandemic for Santa Rosa teacher juggling distance learning, family

The Press Democrat wants to share your stories, in your words, to help capture a year like no other in our history. Let us know what your most vivid memory is, how you made it through or any habits you plan on keeping after the pandemic is over. Send your stories to coronavirus@pressdemocrat.com.

On a recent morning, a class session had all of the usual hallmarks of first grade. There was talk of leprechauns and lost teeth, errant tooth fairies and wishes granted. There were read-alongs and lessons in addition and subtraction, time-telling and a weather report.

There was seemingly everything, except a classroom.

The students in Holly Cumbie’s first grade class appear to her in small squares on her laptop computer, perched on her dining room table.

The setup is a far cry from what she had built in her classroom at Brook Hill Elementary School in Santa Rosa. But Cumbie, like thousands of other educators in Sonoma County this past year, has re-imagined her job, her role in her kids’ lives and how to deliver the foundational pieces of her students’ education — all via computer screen.

“I believe in the kids,” she said. “I think they are resilient, I think they are strong, I think they will adapt. Look, they have already done it. We are doing it. We are doing distance learning and they are learning.”

In a series of small-group reading tutorials, Cumbie meets with students who are clustered according to their reading levels. It’s the same thing she’d do in her classroom at Brook Hill, except those sessions would probably be with students all seated together around a small table, reading from the same book.

On this morning, the shared computer screen showed the text, Cumbie’s cursor pointing the way. As she would in person, Cumbie guided the students through blended sounds, tricks for finding a word’s meaning, all while offering gentle encouragement.

More than once she reminds her students, “When two vowels go walking, the first one does the talking.”

One student spends almost the entire lesson walking around his home with the computer camera on, tracking his moves. Cumbie asks him to sit still. He does, for a moment, then gets up again.

As she would do in her classroom, Cumbie is trying to put out little fires. It’s just so much harder when her kids are sitting what feels like a world away, where siblings are also on Zoom or a parent is cooking nearby, or a television is on. There is a lack of control that feels difficult, Cumbie said.

When Cumbie sensed the group was getting particularly amped up, she led them in breathing exercises, holding her hands high and directing them to slow their breaths down. The sounds from the computer screen go quiet.

It’s been a difficult year. Not only has everything about her job been turned on its head, Cumbie has had to navigate distance learning as a mom, too.

Last spring, when schools were first shuttered and Cumbie was forced to transition overnight into teaching from home with an infant son and a kindergartner at her feet, she felt overwhelmed. Her now 6-year-old daughter Aurora, a socially-driven kid who loves school, hated Zoom. She’d have full meltdowns just off camera while Cumbie tried to teach.

Her daughter’s struggles with remote learning have helped Cumbie evolve as a teacher in this unprecedented year.

“It’s helped me a lot with my teaching, just have to have some more empathy of what they are going through. Her friends were taken away pretty much (and) she can’t be with her teacher,” she said of her daughter.

Aurora now goes to a day care program at her elementary school, where she accesses her dual immersion Spanish-language program at Kawana Springs Elementary School via Zoom. It’s still hard, but it’s better. Rio, too, goes to day care so that Cumbie can focus on her teaching.

Cumbie’s husband, Tomas Lopez, is a stonemason and landscaper. He’s been busier than ever during the pandemic, so Cumbie is the one who drops the kids off, returns to their Santa Rosa apartment to teach, picks the kids up and balances both mom duties and preps for the next day’s lessons.

When online teaching is over, Cumbie works to track down students who were no-shows in class or haven’t turned in assignments or are otherwise showing signs of being disengaged. About 8 in 10 students at Brook Hill are English-language learners, Cumbie said. As a Spanish speaker, she is able to connect with parents and family members to find out why kids were absent or missing work. But it takes time.

“You really feel like you have to sacrifice your soul basically, your time, your health even, to just do whatever it takes to do right by the kids,” she said.

“I have no work-life balance at all,” she said.

When she logs off from her Zoom link after a recent class, she lets out an audible sigh. But the day isn’t over.

Cumbie is readying herself for what school will look like when she returns to the classroom April 1. It will be hybrid model — students will spend some time with her in the classroom, some time learning from home on the computer — but Cumbie can’t wait.

“Absolutely, I’m so excited,” she said. “I know they are not going to be up close to me, but just to be able to read a story with my kids that is not a YouTube video? I’m so happy about it.”

3 Questions with Holly Cumbie

Q: What was the moment when you realized the seriousness of the pandemic — that life would be very different moving forward?

A: “So March 13 we basically had to … rush and tell everyone goodbye. We didn’t know that was the last time we were going to see the kids. But after spring break, when we realized that we weren’t coming back any time soon, was when I really realized that this was going to be a big, life-changing time.”

Q: What's your most vivid memory from the last year? Is there a particular moment that stands out?

A: “When I walked into my school one day this past fall it was freezing in the hallway. I asked our office manager why the heater wasn’t on in the halls and she said, ’We never had heaters, it’s just that no one is here to keep the halls warm.’”

Q: Has anything good come out of the pandemic — something that you will continue doing after the pandemic is over?

A: “I think in a way … it was a blessing that I got to have that whole semester with my kids. My baby went to day care when he was like four months old. Then the pandemic hit, so I was able to actually have that time with both of them. I really cherish that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.