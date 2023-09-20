Work underway in Windsor on memorial for combat veterans
Crews were busy Wednesday installing the Windsor Town Green War Memorial.
The monument will have three granite walls that will include the names of 53 pilots who lost their lives training in the skies over Sonoma County during World War II.
The names of Windsor area service members who lost their lives in military combat will also be inscribed on the monument.
The memorial is projected to be completed by the end of October.
