Work underway in Windsor on memorial for combat veterans

The monument will have three granite walls that will include the names of 53 pilots who lost their lives training in the skies over Sonoma County during World War II.|
CHRISTOPHER CHUNG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2023, 4:14PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Crews were busy Wednesday installing the Windsor Town Green War Memorial.

The monument will have three granite walls that will include the names of 53 pilots who lost their lives training in the skies over Sonoma County during World War II.

The names of Windsor area service members who lost their lives in military combat will also be inscribed on the monument.

The memorial is projected to be completed by the end of October.

What's going on at the Town Green? 🚧 Construction is underway for the Windsor Military Memorial Wall, a monument...

Posted by Town of Windsor, CA on Thursday, September 7, 2023

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.