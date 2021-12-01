‘Worked from the heart’: Sonoma County mourns loss of Vince Harper

Vince Harper, a longtime employee of a Santa Rosa nonprofit who dedicated his life to uplifting local youth and improving the lives of the community around him, has died at age 55.

The news was shared Tuesday afternoon via the Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, where Harper has worked for the past three decades, most recently as the nonprofit’s community engagement director.

Many who knew Harper said he embodied the mission of the nonprofit, which aims to build economic and social stability for low-income families and advocate for social and economic justice.

For Laura Arreguin, a Healdsburg resident who previously worked with Harper for a decade on the nonprofit’s parent support group Padres Unidos, Harper’s genuine commitment to the families and youth he worked with was his biggest strength, she said.

The two specifically worked with teens of parents who participated in the program, she said.

“He was a person who worked from the heart,” Arreguin said. “He gave his life to his job and to the people that he would come in contact with, especially the youth. He had a big heart for youth and families in need and was always very respectful.”

Though the exact cause and date of his death was not immediately available, several people who knew Harper said he faced ongoing health issues in the months leading up to his death.

Some of those issues were chronicled on his personal Facebook page, which included posts about a recent leg amputation.

Earlier this year, Windsor councilmember Esther Lemus helped raise funds to cover some of the cost of Harper’s medical expenses, though she was unable to speak about the nature of his health issues, she said.

The two first met around the time she began working for the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office in 2007. Harper would invite her to speak to parents in the Padres Unidos program about issues ranging from domestic violence to the juvenile justice system and cyber crimes.

“Vince was there to serve and to give to the community, and uplift and transform it for the better,” Lemus said. “His passing is such a huge loss. I’m absolutely saddened.”

Harper first landed in Sonoma County in 1986 to attend Sonoma State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management, according to the Community Action Partnership website.

He got his first taste of working with youth as a volunteer at the South Park youth Center in 1991 and was hired by Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County a year later, the nonprofit said.

This story will be updated as more details about his life become available.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.