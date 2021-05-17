Subscribe

Worker at Geysers geothermal plant hospitalized with moderate burns

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 16, 2021, 8:37PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A worker at a geothermal plant in The Geysers east of Healdsburg was hospitalized Sunday after he was burned while on the job, Lake County Fire officials reported.

An emergency call for medical help went out at 2:06 p.m. after the worker suffered moderate burns on the lower part of his body, according to Lake County Fire and Chief Paul Duncan of Cal Fire.

A representative of CalPine, the energy company that operates most of the power plants in The Geysers geothermal field, could not be reached for comment.

It was unclear whether OSHA has been contacted. Additional information was unavailable Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at 707-521-5220 or mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette