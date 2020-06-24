Worker injured in vehicle rollover near Geyserville

A worker was seriously injured when the truck he was driving through a vineyard just north of Geyserville rolled over Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Rafael Valdez, 45, was driving through a vineyard on the 21000 block of Pocket Ranch Road when the truck rolled over, said CHP Sgt. Nenad Gorenec.

Valdez was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, but was expected to survive, Gorenec said.

Cal-OSHA is investigating what caused the truck to rollover since it was an occupational incident.

