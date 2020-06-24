Subscribe

Worker injured in vehicle rollover near Geyserville

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2020, 12:25AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A worker was seriously injured when the truck he was driving through a vineyard just north of Geyserville rolled over Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Rafael Valdez, 45, was driving through a vineyard on the 21000 block of Pocket Ranch Road when the truck rolled over, said CHP Sgt. Nenad Gorenec.

Valdez was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, but was expected to survive, Gorenec said.

Cal-OSHA is investigating what caused the truck to rollover since it was an occupational incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine