Workers in the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco were told to work from home indefinitely given conditions in the downtown area.

The building, at the intersection of Seventh and Mission streets, is home to the office of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as the local branches of several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. The area around the building has also become a notorious hotspot for open-air drug dealing.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, building workers received a memo penned by Cheryl Campbell — an assistant secretary with the Department of Health and Human Services — on Aug. 4. It advised workers to stay home "for the foreseeable future" because of crime in the area. (The Chronicle and SFGATE are both owned by Hearst but have separate newsrooms.)

"In light of the conditions at the (Federal Building) we recommend employees ... maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future," Campbell wrote in the memo, according to the Chronicle. Campbell also wrote that the recommendation should be extended to building employees who do not currently use work-from-home options.

As San Francisco's fentanyl crisis continues to worsen, city officials are ramping up efforts to crack down on drug dealing, including the formation of a joint task force comprising officials from the San Francisco Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard. Those efforts have yielded mixed results.

The memo sent to employees in the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building came just a day after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins blamed local judges for exacerbating the city's drug crisis by releasing people accused of offenses before they can go to trial. The district attorney's office did not reply to an SFGATE request for comment on the memo in time for publication.

The decree also came the same day that the Biden administration urged members of the Cabinet to "aggressively execute" plans for all federal employees to spend more time working in the office this fall, Axios reported. In an email sent to Cabinet officials, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said in-person work is "critical" to the administration's goals.

"As we look towards the fall, and with the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, your agencies will be implementing increases in the amount of in-person work for your team," the email read, according to Axios. "This is a priority of the President — and I am looking to each of you to aggressively execute this shift in September and October."

Advertisement

Article continues below this ad

The news that federal officials told employees in San Francisco to stay home comes as city officials are attempting to quell concerns about crime and San Francisco's struggling downtown after the pandemic. The city's office vacancy rate hit an all-time high earlier this year as San Francisco continues to grapple with the pandemic-induced exodus of its tech-heavy workforce, and high-profile business departures — including the closure of the downtown Whole Foods and Westfield's abandonment of San Francisco Centre — have given rise to a narrative that says the city is permanently altered.

Mayor London Breed, who could face a bruising reelection campaign next year, has increasingly become a vocal champion of San Francisco after spending years as one of its fiercest critics. Earlier this month, she cited an increasing demand for office space and rising employment numbers as proof that the city is "bouncing back."

More News

— Hilary strengthens to hurricane, forecast to significantly impact Calif.

— 'In total shock': Two otter attacks reported in Tahoe region

— Someone bought 52,000 Bay Area acres. No one knows who.

— Giants legend Buster Posey leaving Georgia for Bay Area

Aug 15, 2023

By Alec Regimbal

Alec Regimbal is a politics reporter at SFGATE. He graduated from Western Washington University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. A Washington State native, Alec previously wrote for the Yakima Herald-Republic and Seattle Post-Intelligencer. He also spent two years as a political aide in the Washington State Legislature.

___

(c)2023 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.