Works begins on replacement for fire-destroyed clubhouse at Fountaingrove Club golf course

Rising from the ashes of the 2017 firestorm, the Fountaingrove Club is building a $16.5 million clubhouse at the northeast Santa Rosa golf club to replace the one destroyed in the Tubbs fire.

Construction of the 22,100-square-foot building began on July 11 and is expected to be completed by October 2021. The new building, located on a hillside perch occupied by the old clubhouse, will feature a golf shop, office space, meeting rooms, two dining venues and two outdoor dining terraces.

Marshall Andrew, board president of the member-owned club, said the goal of the design was to meet current members’ needs and also to attract new ones.

“We did a number of focus groups and surveys that we sent out to our membership for what they would want for a clubhouse of the future,” Andrew said.

Fountaingrove was one of the hardest hit areas in the Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 1,500 homes in the neighborhood. The Fountaingrove Club’s golf course and athletic center were spared from the flames, and the club has continued to host member play and hold tournaments.

Club member Randy Seelye said the course’s temporary dining room, pro shop and golf cart charging station have worked well enough over the past 2 1/2 years, but he feels the new site is needed.

“It’s been pretty difficult for a golf course not to have a clubhouse,” he said. “Everything is somewhat makeshift.”

Seelye, who served as the Fountaingrove Club board president from 2011 to 2013 and is a former editor at The Press Democrat, expressed some concern over whether the project would exceed the estimated $16.5 million cost. Part of the worry is that construction cost increases could lead to dues hikes for the club’s 300 golf members and 600 athletic center members.

Andrew, the current president, said the club could put on hold plans to finish nonessential parts of the new clubhouse if construction costs grow more than expected.

“Our goal is not to have an assessment for our members,” he said. “If we get through this and can’t finish interior (construction) … we’ll hold off until we have the money to do that.”

The club is currently negotiating its fire insurance claims and its settlement with PG&E for its role in causing the Tubbs fire, Andrew said. He expects those payments to cover all construction costs.

Andrew is heartened that most club members have kept their memberships in recent months, even when emergency orders to curb the coronavirus temporarily shut down the club.

“We can’t wait to get back to where we were before the fire and before the pandemic,” Andrew said.

