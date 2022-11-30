Fans in Santa Rosa were in a celebratory mood Tuesday as Team USA beat Iran, 1-0, at the World Cup, putting the Americans into the round of 16, starting Saturday against the Netherlands.

It will be the first time the U.S. and the Netherlands will square off in World Cup play.

Ausiello’s 5th Street Bar & Grill was the hub for some local soccer fans who gathered to cheer on the U.S. men’s national team during the 11 a.m. game.

It is the first World Cup tournament for the U.S. in eight years after the team failed to qualify in 2018.