World Series box score for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Philadelphia 6, Houston 5 (10)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.500
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|39
|6
|9
|6
|5
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Tucker rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.600
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Vázquez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|39
|5
|10
|5
|4
|12
|Philadelphia
|000
|320
|000
|1
|6
|9
|0
|Houston
|023
|000
|000
|0
|5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 10th.
LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B – Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Realmuto (1), Peña (1), Bregman (1). HR – Realmuto (1), off Garcia; Tucker 2 (2), off Nola. RBIs – Castellanos (1), Bohm 2 (2), Realmuto 3 (3), Tucker 4 (4), Maldonado (1). SB – Schwarber (1), Altuve (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 3, Segura 2); Houston 4 (Maldonado, Díaz 2, Peña). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 10; Houston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Realmuto, Harper, Bohm, Alvarez. GIDP – Altuve.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4⅓
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|81
|10.38
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Eflin
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Suárez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Domínguez, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
|Robertson, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|90
|9.00
|Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|32
|0.00
|Neris
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Montero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Pressly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|13.50
|Stanek
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-0, Neris 3-0, Stanek 1-0. WP – Robertson.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T – 4:34. A – 42,903 (41,168).
