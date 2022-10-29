Subscribe

World Series box score for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Philadelphia 6, Houston 5 (10)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411012.250
Hoskins 1b511001.200
Realmuto c412310.500
Harper dh412011.500
Castellanos rf511102.200
Bohm 3b501201.200
Sosa 3b000000---
Stott ss300022.000
Segura 2b500001.000
Marsh cf411001.250
Totals39696511
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b501001.200
Peña ss511002.200
Alvarez lf400012.000
Bregman 3b411011.250
Tucker rf523401.600
Gurriel 1b412010.500
Mancini dh400002.000
b-Díaz ph100000.000
McCormick cf301012.333
Maldonado c301100.333
a-Vázquez ph-c100001.000
Totals395105412
Philadelphia0003200001690
Houston02300000005100

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 10th.

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B – Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Realmuto (1), Peña (1), Bregman (1). HR – Realmuto (1), off Garcia; Tucker 2 (2), off Nola. RBIs – Castellanos (1), Bohm 2 (2), Realmuto 3 (3), Tucker 4 (4), Maldonado (1). SB – Schwarber (1), Altuve (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 3, Segura 2); Houston 4 (Maldonado, Díaz 2, Peña). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 10; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Realmuto, Harper, Bohm, Alvarez. GIDP – Altuve.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola4⅓655258110.38
Alvarado1⅔0000170.00
Eflin1⅓10010200.00
Suárez10001110.00
Domínguez, W, 1-0110003240.00
Robertson, S, 1-11⅔10012250.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander5⅔65525909.00
Abreu110023320.00
Neris0000150.00
Montero1⅔0000180.00
Pressly1⅔00001150.00
Garcia, L, 0-1211001613.50
Stanek00010110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-0, Neris 3-0, Stanek 1-0. WP – Robertson.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T – 4:34. A – 42,903 (41,168).

