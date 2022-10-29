World Series box score for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Realmuto c 4 1 2 3 1 0 .500 Harper dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .500 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200 Bohm 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .200 Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Stott ss 3 0 0 0 2 2 .000 Segura 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marsh cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Totals 39 6 9 6 5 11

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Peña ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Tucker rf 5 2 3 4 0 1 .600 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .500 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Maldonado c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333 a-Vázquez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 39 5 10 5 4 12

Philadelphia 000 320 000 1 6 9 0 Houston 023 000 000 0 5 10 0

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 10th.

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B – Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Realmuto (1), Peña (1), Bregman (1). HR – Realmuto (1), off Garcia; Tucker 2 (2), off Nola. RBIs – Castellanos (1), Bohm 2 (2), Realmuto 3 (3), Tucker 4 (4), Maldonado (1). SB – Schwarber (1), Altuve (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 3, Segura 2); Houston 4 (Maldonado, Díaz 2, Peña). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 10; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Realmuto, Harper, Bohm, Alvarez. GIDP – Altuve.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 4⅓ 6 5 5 2 5 81 10.38 Alvarado 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Eflin 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 0 20 0.00 Suárez 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Domínguez, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 0.00 Robertson, S, 1-1 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 25 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 5⅔ 6 5 5 2 5 90 9.00 Abreu 1 1 0 0 2 3 32 0.00 Neris ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Montero 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Pressly 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Garcia, L, 0-1 2 1 1 0 0 16 13.50 Stanek ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-0, Neris 3-0, Stanek 1-0. WP – Robertson.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T – 4:34. A – 42,903 (41,168).