World Series box score for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .250 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .120 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Vierling cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Stott ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Marsh ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Totals 29 1 3 1 2 12

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .308 Peña ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .400 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .130 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190 Vázquez dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .111 McCormick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 29 4 7 4 2 9

Philadelphia 000 001 000 1 3 1 Houston 000 004 00x 4 7 0

a-lined out for Vierling in the 8th. b-flied out for Sosa in the 8th.

E – Schwarber (1). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Houston 4. 2B – Bregman (3). HR – Schwarber (3), off Valdez; Alvarez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs – Schwarber (4), Alvarez 3 (6), Vázquez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Maldonado. GIDP – Hoskins, Vázquez.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Mancini).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 0-2 5⅓ 3 2 2 1 5 70 5.23 Alvarado, BS, 0-1 ⅓ 1 2 2 1 1 18 10.80 Domínguez ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.00 Eflin 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Robertson 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 2-0 6⅔ 2 1 1 2 9 93 1.46 Neris, H, 2 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Abreu, H, 2 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Pressly, S, 2-2 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 2-2, Domínguez 1-1. HBP – Valdez (Realmuto), Wheeler (Maldonado). WP – Alvarado.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:13. A – 42,958 (41,168).