World Series box score for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Houston 4, Philadelphia 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf311112.250
Hoskins 1b400001.120
Realmuto c301001.167
Harper dh400002.200
Castellanos rf400002.125
Bohm 3b301001.286
Segura 2b300002.143
Vierling cf100010.000
a-Stott ph-ss100000.000
Sosa ss200001.000
b-Marsh ph-cf100000.231
Totals29131212
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411002.308
Peña ss412001.400
Alvarez lf411301.130
Bregman 3b311011.238
Tucker rf300011.190
Vázquez dh301100.286
Mancini 1b301001.111
McCormick cf300002.211
Maldonado c200000.200
Totals2947429
Philadelphia000001000131
Houston00000400x470

a-lined out for Vierling in the 8th. b-flied out for Sosa in the 8th.

E – Schwarber (1). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Houston 4. 2B – Bregman (3). HR – Schwarber (3), off Valdez; Alvarez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs – Schwarber (4), Alvarez 3 (6), Vázquez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 1; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Maldonado. GIDP – Hoskins, Vázquez.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Mancini).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, L, 0-25⅓32215705.23
Alvarado, BS, 0-1122111810.80
Domínguez1000093.00
Eflin1⅔10002180.00
Robertson1⅔10001150.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 2-06⅔21129931.46
Neris, H, 21⅔00002100.00
Abreu, H, 21⅔00001100.00
Pressly, S, 2-21⅔1000070.00

Inherited runners-scored – Alvarado 2-2, Domínguez 1-1. HBP – Valdez (Realmuto), Wheeler (Maldonado). WP – Alvarado.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Jordan Baker; Left, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:13. A – 42,958 (41,168).

