World Series box score for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .375 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Segura 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .125 Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Maton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marsh cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Stott ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Totals 31 2 6 1 4 11

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .444 Peña ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .222 Alvarez dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .143 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .375 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Díaz lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- McCormick cf-lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .400 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Totals 30 5 7 4 3 6

Philadelphia 000 000 101 2 6 1 Houston 300 020 00x 5 7 2

a-lined out for Vierling in the 7th. b-walked for Sosa in the 8th.

E – Sosa (1), Peña (1), Gurriel (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Houston 4. 2B – Castellanos (1), Bohm (2), Altuve (1), Peña (2), Alvarez (1). HR – Bregman (1), off Wheeler. RBIs – Segura (1), Peña (1), Alvarez (1), Bregman 2 (2). CS – Altuve (1). SF – Segura.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Harper); Houston 0. RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 7; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Bohm, Tucker. GIDP – Vierling, Harper, Bregman.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins); Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 0-1 5⅔ 6 5 4 3 3 69 7.20 Bellatti 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Brogdon 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Hand 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 1-0 6⅓ 4 1 1 3 9 104 1.42 Montero 1 1 0 0 1 1 33 0.00 Pressly 1⅔ 1 1 0 0 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter.

T – 3:18. A – 42,926 (41,168).