World Series box score for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Houston 5, Philadelphia 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf301010.286
Hoskins 1b301012.250
Realmuto c401002.375
Harper dh400001.250
Castellanos rf411002.222
Bohm 3b311011.250
Segura 2b301101.125
Vierling cf200000.000
a-Maton ph100000.000
Marsh cf100000.200
Sosa ss200002.000
b-Stott ph-ss100010.000
Totals31261411
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b413000.444
Peña ss411101.222
Alvarez dh321111.143
Bregman 3b411201.250
Tucker rf300010.375
Gurriel 1b400000.250
Díaz lf300001.000
Dubón cf000000---
McCormick cf-lf201010.400
Maldonado c300002.167
Totals3057436
Philadelphia000000101261
Houston30002000x572

a-lined out for Vierling in the 7th. b-walked for Sosa in the 8th.

E – Sosa (1), Peña (1), Gurriel (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Houston 4. 2B – Castellanos (1), Bohm (2), Altuve (1), Peña (2), Alvarez (1). HR – Bregman (1), off Wheeler. RBIs – Segura (1), Peña (1), Alvarez (1), Bregman 2 (2). CS – Altuve (1). SF – Segura.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Harper); Houston 0. RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 7; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Bohm, Tucker. GIDP – Vierling, Harper, Bregman.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins); Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, L, 0-15⅔65433697.20
Bellatti1⅔00001110.00
Brogdon1⅔10001140.00
Hand1⅔00001120.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 1-06⅓411391041.42
Montero110011330.00
Pressly1⅔11001180.00

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter.

T – 3:18. A – 42,926 (41,168).

