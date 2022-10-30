World Series box score for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Houston 5, Philadelphia 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Stott ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|4
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McCormick cf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|3
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101
|2
|6
|1
|Houston
|300
|020
|00x
|5
|7
|2
a-lined out for Vierling in the 7th. b-walked for Sosa in the 8th.
E – Sosa (1), Peña (1), Gurriel (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Houston 4. 2B – Castellanos (1), Bohm (2), Altuve (1), Peña (2), Alvarez (1). HR – Bregman (1), off Wheeler. RBIs – Segura (1), Peña (1), Alvarez (1), Bregman 2 (2). CS – Altuve (1). SF – Segura.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Harper); Houston 0. RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 7; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Bohm, Tucker. GIDP – Vierling, Harper, Bregman.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins); Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|69
|7.20
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 1-0
|6⅓
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|104
|1.42
|Montero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|0.00
|Pressly
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter.
T – 3:18. A – 42,926 (41,168).
