World Series box score for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b422010.318
Peña ss413201.381
Alvarez lf400102.105
Bregman 3b201011.222
Tucker rf400002.222
Gurriel 1b301001.316
a-Mancini ph-1b100001.000
Hensley dh401002.286
McCormick cf400001.250
Maldonado c401001.231
Totals34393212
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411111.235
Hoskins 1b500004.143
Realmuto c500003.143
Harper dh201020.250
Castellanos rf410010.150
Bohm 3b402001.278
Stott ss300010.000
Segura 2b402101.167
Marsh cf200012.250
Totals33262612
Houston100100010390
Philadelphia100000010261

a-struck out for Gurriel in the 8th.

E – Marsh (1). LOB – Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B – Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR – Peña (1), off Syndergaard; Schwarber (2), off Verlander. RBIs – Peña 2 (3), Alvarez (3), Schwarber (3), Segura (2). SB – Bregman (1). CS – Peña (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado, Gurriel, Mancini 2, Tucker); Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Hoskins 2, Stott, Schwarber 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP – Altuve.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto; Bohm, Hoskins).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 1-05⅔41146945.40
Neris, H, 110001110.00
Abreu, H, 11⅓00002170.00
Montero, H, 111121172.25
Pressly, S, 1-1100002260.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 0-13⅔32204446.00
Brogdon2⅔10005260.00
Alvarado1⅔10001206.00
Domínguez1⅔21110263.38
Robertson1⅔00011200.00
Eflin1⅔20001130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-0, Pressly 2-0, Robertson 2-1. HBP – Alvarado (Bregman), Abreu (Marsh), Pressly (Harper). WP – Domínguez.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:57. A – 45,693 (42,792)

