World Series box score for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .318 Peña ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .381 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .105 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .316 a-Mancini ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hensley dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 McCormick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Totals 34 3 9 3 2 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .235 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .143 Realmuto c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Harper dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .250 Castellanos rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .150 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Segura 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .167 Marsh cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Totals 33 2 6 2 6 12

Houston 100 100 010 3 9 0 Philadelphia 100 000 010 2 6 1

a-struck out for Gurriel in the 8th.

E – Marsh (1). LOB – Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B – Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR – Peña (1), off Syndergaard; Schwarber (2), off Verlander. RBIs – Peña 2 (3), Alvarez (3), Schwarber (3), Segura (2). SB – Bregman (1). CS – Peña (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado, Gurriel, Mancini 2, Tucker); Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Hoskins 2, Stott, Schwarber 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP – Altuve.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto; Bohm, Hoskins).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 1-0 5⅔ 4 1 1 4 6 94 5.40 Neris, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Abreu, H, 1 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Montero, H, 1 ⅓ 1 1 1 2 1 17 2.25 Pressly, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 26 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 0-1 3⅔ 3 2 2 0 4 44 6.00 Brogdon 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 5 26 0.00 Alvarado 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.00 Domínguez 1⅔ 2 1 1 1 0 26 3.38 Robertson 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Eflin 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-0, Pressly 2-0, Robertson 2-1. HBP – Alvarado (Bregman), Abreu (Marsh), Pressly (Harper). WP – Domínguez.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:57. A – 45,693 (42,792)