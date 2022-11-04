World Series box score for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.381
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.105
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|a-Mancini ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hensley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.143
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|6
|12
|Houston
|100
|100
|010
|3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|010
|2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Gurriel in the 8th.
E – Marsh (1). LOB – Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B – Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR – Peña (1), off Syndergaard; Schwarber (2), off Verlander. RBIs – Peña 2 (3), Alvarez (3), Schwarber (3), Segura (2). SB – Bregman (1). CS – Peña (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado, Gurriel, Mancini 2, Tucker); Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Hoskins 2, Stott, Schwarber 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP – Altuve.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto; Bohm, Hoskins).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|94
|5.40
|Neris, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Abreu, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Montero, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|17
|2.25
|Pressly, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|44
|6.00
|Brogdon
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.00
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|3.38
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Eflin
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-0, Pressly 2-0, Robertson 2-1. HBP – Alvarado (Bregman), Abreu (Marsh), Pressly (Harper). WP – Domínguez.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:57. A – 45,693 (42,792)
