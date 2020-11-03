Worried about voter intimidation? Here's what's allowed at California polling places

With tensions running high, some voters are concerned about intimidation tactics at polling places on Election Day. Here's what is and isn't allowed at polling places, according to California state law.

Are guns allowed at polling places in California?

No, state law prohibits guns at polling places.

What about militias?

No, California does not allow private militias at polling places. All 50 states prohibit private, unauthorized militias from performing duties reserved for state militias.

If you see a private militia at your polling place, you may report it to the non-partisan group Election Protection at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683). More information on how to document what you encounter is available here.

What constitutes voter intimidation? Are election "watchers" OK?

President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to watch polling places, alleging repeatedly without proof the election may be stolen from him.

"I'm urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that's what has to happen," he said during the first debate. "I'm urging them to do it."

Trump also said in an interview on Fox News that "we're going to have sheriffs, and we're going to have law enforcement" at polling places. (For the record, federal law bars anyone in the civil, military or naval services from ordering armed individuals to the polls, unless it is to "repel armed enemies of the United States.")

Trump's encouragement of poll watchers has plenty of people on edge. In California, anyone can observe a polling place, but they are not allowed to approach voters directly to ask them personal questions or intimidate or otherwise harass them. If a watcher sees an issue, they must document it with a poll worker.