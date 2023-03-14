March 13, 8:40 a.m. It may be months before some homes are habitable again in Pajaro, California, officials said. Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo told KSBW that long-term impacts from the flooding may make homes unsafe, even if residents can return home.

"Question will be, will homes be habitable after the water recedes due to extensive water and mud damage," Alejo said. "Water creates other hazards such as black mold. Flood waters also have contaminants."

When asked at a Sunday press conference whether Alejo's estimate of months sounded accurate, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said it did. "I would agree with the supervisor," Nieto said.

March 12, 3:34 p.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for residents living near the Salinas River from Gonzales River Road north to Highway 69 at Spreckels Road as flooding continues to impact the area. An evacuation map can be found here. People are encouraged to check in with their neighbors and monitor local law enforcement social media for updates; another atmospheric river is forecast to hit California late Monday into Tuesday.

March 12, 6:15 a.m. Astonishing images and videos are showing the extent of the damage in Pajaro, a small community near Santa Cruz that underwent frightening early morning evacuations Saturday after a levee burst on the Pajaro River.

More than 50 people needed rescue as California's latest atmospheric river storm precipitated a levee failure just south of Watsonville. Nearly 2,000 Pajaro residents are now under mandatory evacuation orders. With rain still falling intermittently — and forecast to do so until at least Tuesday — it's unclear when those evacuation orders will be lifted. A flood warning for the area is in effect until further notice.

As the sun rose in Pajaro on Saturday morning, photographers captured the depth of the floodwaters. Cars and trucks are inundated up to their rooftops, homes are resting in a newly formed lake and debris is flowing downstream. Monterey County officials have warned people in Pajaro not to drink tap water; floodwaters that got into the region's wells might be contaminated with chemicals, officials said.

Aerial footage posted by California's Office of Emergency Services showed the breach in the Pajaro River levee early Saturday; overflowing river water can be seen pouring from it into the valley. Officials said the breach is about 100 feet wide.

National Weather Service forecaster Patrick Ayd told SFGATE that Santa Cruz County may see another quarter inch of rainfall today. "Flooding continues on the Pajaro River, largely due to a levee failure with fairly significant flooding, especially for the city of Pajaro," Ayd said. "That flooding is going all the way out to tomorrow morning and will likely be extended again as more rain comes with the next system."

The Pajaro Valley is known for growing strawberries, apples, cauliflower, broccoli and artichokes. National brands like Driscoll's and Martinelli's are headquartered in the region. Many of its residents are Latino farmworkers.

In 1995, the Pajaro River's levees broke, submerging 2,500 acres of farmland and the community of Pajaro. Two people died, and the flooding caused nearly $100 million in damage. A state law, passed last year, advanced state funds for a levee project. It was scheduled to start construction in 2024.

State Sen. John Laird, who spearheaded the law and represents the area, said the project is fully funded now, but it just came down to bad timing with this year's rains. "It's tragic, we were so close to getting this done before any storms," he said.

"The worst case scenario has sadly arrived for Pajaro. My heart hurts tonight for the families of this community," Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo told KSBW. Alejo wrote on Twitter that 1,700 residents were impacted by the incident and called on Gov. Gavin Newson and President Joe Biden for their assistance in relief efforts. "The need will be great! Will take months for our residents to repair homes!" he wrote.

The greater Santa Cruz and Monterey area was already reeling from heavy rains that started Thursday. Pajaro is less than 15 miles from the small town of Soquel, where rains washed away a vital road — cutting off up to 300 residents. More than 8,000 people in the region remain under evacuation orders or warnings.

Evacuation centers are available at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds (2061 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville) and Compass Church (10325 S. Main St., Salinas).

The Associated Press and SFGATE reporters Amanda Bartlett and Gabe Lehman contributed to this report.