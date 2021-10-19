'Worst thing I've ever seen’: Fans describe man’s fatal plunge at Phish concert in San Francisco

One fan died and two others were seriously hurt Sunday night in separate falls during a Phish concert in San Francisco, officials said.

Ryan Prosser, 47, of Greene County, New York, died after falling from an upper level at Chase Center onto vacant seats below, KNTV reported.

"I think we're still in shock," Erika Munsch, who was four rows away, told the station. "It was pretty intense. ... I can't get the image out of my mind."

One concert-goer called it "the single worst thing I've ever seen" on Reddit, The Mercury News reported.

"One of my friends said, 'Is it an earthquake?'" concert-goer Richard Langston told KPIX. "And the other guy said, 'I think someone fell.'"

About an hour after the fatal 8:55 p.m. fall, another fan fell from the upper level and hit someone on the ground floor, The Mercury News reported.

"He clearly missed a step and wasn't holding onto that handrail and just kept going" over a plastic barrier, concert-goer Jillian Ragia told KPIX.

The two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police told the station.

"We wound up heading home because we saw two people fall," fan Robert Moen of Austin, Texas, told KTVU. "One obviously worse than the other. But, after seeing that it shook us up and we headed out."

In a statement, Chase Center officials said they were cooperating with a police investigation.

An American rock band known for its improvisation and lengthy jams, Phish formed in 1983 in Vermont. The band has sold more than 8 million albums and DVDs in the United States, according to its site.

Phish performed Saturday and Sunday at Chase Center. The band performed Friday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incidents Sunday call 415-575-4444.