Worth the whirl? Here are the rides you should try at the Sonoma County Fair

The Sonoma County Fair marked its first full day of carnival ride action on Friday, which means for visitors of a certain age or gravity-defying bent, the fair is now in full swing.

That was plain to hear and see from the shrieks of delight and big smiles around me in the midway, where the rides and game booths dazzle with bright lights and loud sounds.

But the dilemma soon arises: Where to spend your precious tickets?

Individual rides cost 5 to 10 in tickets, according to the sign at one of the many kiosks. I bought a $20 bundle, or wristband, which gave me 18 tickets for rides and games. Wristbands range in price up to $200, with the top end giving you up to 198 tickets.

I weighed my options carefully, wanting to make each ticket count.

The Hawaiian Express

This is a staple for every fair: the carousel of carts attached together, racing passengers forwards and backward around the center.

At the Sonoma County Fair, there were two rides of this kind, The Flying Bobs and The Hawaiian Express — same concept, different theme.

I opted for tropical version (5 tickets). Pop music blasted through the speakers while the line crept forward, creating a party-like atmosphere.

As the ride accelerated, LMFAO’s song “Sexy and I Know It,” blared out and I thought back to my first college party. I sang along while gripping the safety bar handle as each sharp turn slid me across the seat.

Pro tip: This exhilarating ride is best enjoyed before lunch.

The Pole Position

This was the next ride to catch my attention. An actual roller coaster! The Pole Position (5 tickets) towers over the fairgrounds with its curvy, alluring track, making it a can’t-miss attraction.

Passengers are zipped away in four-person race car-themed carts, which also spin like a top. The rises and dips along the compact track are a thrill, making me wish it lasted longer than a minute.

Jumbo Elephants

If the world is spinning, take a break on the Jumbo Elephants, one of the newest additions to the fair.

The ride, a cousin at least twice removed from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland, is a calm trip through the air on the backs of baby elephants. While it still spins, it is meant for smaller children and allows for a laid-back bird’s-eye view of the fairgrounds.

I was partly bummed and a little relieved that my tickets ran out at this point, a (lame?) excuse not to brave the scarier rides, also known as the ones that turn you upside down.

But, reporter’s notebook in hand, I interviewed a few of those who did decide to chance life by going on them.

Inversion

A skyscraper of a ride, it seats four passengers on the three arms of the ride that swing around, top to bottom. The rush of blood to your head comes at the top, and your stomach drops as you hurtle toward the ground.

It costs 7 tickets, but it is a long ride in comparison to others.

“It got us a little dizzy, but it was fun and a dupe for (the ride) Wonder Woman at Six Flags,” Mia Villagomez, 12, said laughing.

Crazy Train

This is the ride that spins passengers who are seated in cars arranged on an oval track that rotates like a giant chicken rotisserie.

Count me out.

George Bevan, 13, said much the same after stepping off Friday.

“I don’t recommend,” he said, rubbing his shoulder. “I am really claustrophobic, so it was not the best.”

Welcome To My Nightmare

This new ride makes for an early Halloween (4 tickets), shuttling passengers through a haunted mansion. The shrieks coming from inside on each trip were abundant.

Chris Ashton, 17, wasn’t among those screamers.

“The only thing that is really scary about it is how hot it is in there,” Chris Ashton said. “That is the only time I was fearful for my life, I thought I was going to have a stroke.”

His friend Camren Sory, 17, was one of the loud ones.

“They could even up it to eight tickets, with taxes, and I would still go on it,” Sory said. “I screamed like four times.”

To chart your own trip through the fair’s midway, go to sonomacountyfair.com/pages/carnival.

