Wrong-way high-speed chase in Mendocino County ends with pond swim, arrest

A 22-year-old Redwood Valley man was arrested in Mendocino County on Sunday following a high-speed chase that ended after the man left his car in a vineyard, paddled a boat into a pond using his arms and then tipped over into the water.

The chase began when a deputy tried to pull the man over for a traffic violation around 11:15 a.m. on East Valley Road in Redwood Valley, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man sped off, driving his silver Ford sedan over double yellow lines, on the wrong side of the road and in the road shoulder to pass other cars while the deputy chased him going up to 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

The man drove into a tree near the intersection of East and Tomki roads but he kept going, eventually driving onto a vineyard and then getting out of his car after it broke down, according to the release.

He then ran to a pond behind a house on private property and hopped into a small aluminum boat, which he paddled with his arms to the middle of the pond, the sheriff’s office said.

At one point, the man either fell or jumped from the boat and was struggling to swim, the release said.

Eventually, the man climbed back into the boat and continued paddling around the pond. A two-hour standoff with authorities ended when the boat capsized and the man swam to shore.

Nathan Werkerishna Feliz was arrested on suspicion of evading police and driving on the wrong side of the road while fleeing from police. He also had two arrest warrants related to possession and manufacturing of assault weapons, the sheriff’s office said.

Feliz was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and his bail was set at $210,000.

