WWII vet, 95, returns home after COVID-19 scare

It's been more than 70 years since Richard Marshall flew missions over Germany as a World War II fighter pilot, but he still has some fight left in him.

"I'm great," he said Friday while waiting to be discharged from the Villas at Poway, a skilled nursing facility where he had been recovering from COVID-19 for about a month. "I feel wonderful. I'm getting better each day."

Marshall admits he's not 100 percent yet — his nostrils are inflamed, and he feels weak — but he's strong enough to stand and can get around with a walker.

He's also looking forward to his birthday Jan. 24, when he'll turn 96.

"He was determined," Joe Schreiber said about his friend. "He said, 'Joe, I want to make it to my 96th birthday, and then some."

While most people who contract the coronavirus do not die or even get gravely ill, the disease has been lethal to many seniors. In San Diego County, more than one in seven people 80 and older who get COVID-19 have died.

Mellissa Lomboy, a case manager at the Villas at Poway, was Marshall's nurse when he arrived Dec. 11 and said he is the oldest COVID-19 survivor she knows of at the facility.

"We had two 98-year-olds, and they didn't make it," she said.

In September, Marshall was featured in a San Diego Union-Tribune article on how county residents were affected by the pandemic. At the time, the nationwide death toll had just reached 200,000. It has almost doubled since then.

Coincidentally, the death toll reached 2,000 in San Diego County and 2 million worldwide this week. At the time the article was published in September, 760 county residents had died after contracting the virus.

Marshall was born in San Diego and grew up in Long Beach. He joined the U.S. Air Force on his 18th birthday in 1944.

"It was time to go fight," he said. "You can't let people like Hirohito and Adolf Hitler do their thing. They had to be stopped. And we stopped them."

In Europe, Marshall flew Lockheed P-38s, a single-seat fighter bomber.

"They were mostly patrols, looking for targets of opportunities, such as trains and trucks," he said about his missions.

Marshall also had been trained to fly the Lockheed P-51 Mustangs, but the war ended before he could fly a mission. He served 20 years.

Schreiber, an aviation enthusiast, said his friend has told him about some combats, but still gets emotional and does not like to talk much about it.

After leaving the U.S. Air Force, Marshall returned to California and took a job as an advertising salesman with the Pasadena Star-News. He worked his way to advertising director, and retired from a 32-year career in 1988.

He and his wife, Elaine, retired to Oceanside and then moved to Vista and finally San Marcos, where the couple enjoyed socializing and going to dinner with friends. Elaine used to have her hair done down at a salon owned by Schreiber and his wife, Staci, and the two couples became close friends.

When Elaine died in November 2019, Marshall moved to the Escondido retirement community Cypress Court. Although he rarely left his room, Marshall contracted the coronavirus some time around November or December.

"I was starting to have these horrible symptoms," he said. "Pain, illness, headaches. Miserable."

Schreiber said Marshall called him at about 11:30 p.m. one night and told him he was having trouble breathing and was afraid he was going to die. He got a staff member on the phone and told him to call an ambulance after hearing that Marshall's blood oxygen level was critically low.

Marshall's closest family is a grown daughter in Austin, Texas, and Schreiber said he has power of attorney to help his friend. When Marshall was admitted to Palomar Medical Center in Poway, his prognosis was not good.

"A doctor said I should prepare myself because the odds of him pulling through were slim," Schreiber said. "I said, 'Well, we'll see. He's a fighter.'"

Another doctor told him later that Marshall might make it after all.

"He said, 'This is a miracle,'" Schreiber said. "'I wouldn't have bet this was going to be the case, but this little fighter pilot still has a lot in him.'"

As he was wheeled out of the Villas at Poway, on the same grounds as Palomar Medical Center, staff members near the entrance and on a balcony cheered. Marshall said it was even better than the reception he received when returning from the war.