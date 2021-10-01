Wyoming officials credit Gabby Petito’s case in finding missing man

The widespread attention surrounding the case of Gabrielle Petito helped authorities find a body believed to be a man who had been missing since last month, in the same national forest in Wyoming where Petito’s remains were discovered, officials said.

Search teams Tuesday found the body of a man fitting the description of Robert Lowery in Teton Pass, a heavily forested area in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, according to Teton County Search and Rescue. The area is about 17 miles from where Petito’s remains were found Sept. 19.

Lowery, 46, from Houston, was last seen Aug. 20. A cause of death is under investigation, officials said.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Lowery’s disappearance and received tips over the weekend about where he might have last been seen, authorities said. Based on the tips, search teams found a body matching his description near Black Canyon Trail, a popular spot for hiking and mountain biking.

Officials said the attention on Petito’s case “helped bring light” to that of Lowery, a father of two who had left Houston for Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 19, according to KPRC 2, a Houston TV station.

The authorities said that Lowery had canceled his mail before leaving Houston, The Jackson Hole News&Guide reported. Leigh Lowery, his sister, also told the newspaper that he had recently acquired both a sleeping bag and a tent, adding that her brother had no camping experience.

Teton County Search and Rescue and Lowery’s family did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday.

Petito, 22, was reported missing this month after she did not return from a cross-country van trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her body was later found in the area of Grand Teton National Park, and the FBI ruled her death a homicide. Laundrie, whom the police have called a “person of interest” in the case, remains missing.

Petito’s disappearance has drawn widespread media coverage, which some have criticized as disproportionate, considering the lack of attention given to hundreds of disappearances that don’t involve white women.

Joseph Petito said in a news conference Tuesday that social media users had been “amazing” and “influential” in his daughter’s case, and that the same level of attention should be given to everyone.

Authorities in Wyoming are also searching for Cian McLaughlin, who went missing in Grand Teton National Park several months ago.

The National Park Service said in late June that McLaughlin, 27, had been seen on a hiking trail near Taggart Lake on June 8. The hiking destination of McLaughlin, who is believed to be from Ireland, was not known.

An earlier missing persons report described McLaughlin as last wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, a red watch, shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses, park officials said, adding he had a noticeable tattoo on his left forearm.

Search efforts for McLaughlin have included over 40 park staff, five search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue and the Teton Interagency Helicopter.