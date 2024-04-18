Oldest living former major leaguer to celebrate 100th birthday in Sonoma

Cogir requests attendees to RSVP at 707-939-1500 or by emailing Jennifer Passanisi, the community relations director, at jpassanisi@cogirusa.com .

Baseballs signed in advance by him will be available for purchase, but attendees also can bring their own baseballs for him to autograph during a 30-minute period.

An exhibit will include photographs of Schallock with the Yankees and other teams, bats and baseballs that he signed, and a silver platter signed by Yankees players.

The New Skye Trio will provide musical entertainment and Sonoma Mayor John Gurney will present Schallock with a centenarian certificate.

In addition to a beer and wine garden, concession stands will serve hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn.

During Art Schallock’s 100th birthday celebration at Cogir Senior Living in Sonoma, the parking lot will be decorated like a ballpark stadium and staff members will wear different styles of Yankees jerseys, shirts and hats. A red carpet will be rolled out for Schallock’s entrance and a tiered, Yankees-themed cake will be presented to him.

The career of Sonoma resident Arthur Lawrence Schallock, the oldest living former Major League Baseball player, was filled with amazing experiences, both by virtue of his skills and chance.

A member of three minor league Triple-A pennant winning teams, when he was called up to play for the New York Yankees in the major leagues in 1951, he replaced future Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle on the New York Yankees roster and began rooming with Yogi Berra. He went on to earn three World Series rings as a member of the Yankees.

“I’ve been in the right spot at the right time,” Schallock said.

His good fortune will continue in his post-playing “baseball career” on Thursday, April 25, when Cogir Senior Living in Sonoma, where he began living in 2023, celebrates his 100th birthday in grand style. The public is invited to the event, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cogir’s parking lot (see sidebar).

“We are so honored to celebrate a living legend that has now become part of our family,” said Wendy Cornejo, the executive director of the assisted living and memory care facility. “We are very excited to honor Art. The staff can’t stop talking about it. It’s the big buzz at the community.”

Schallock — still witty and able to recall precise details of baseball games he played in more than 75 years ago — relocated to Cogir after living in a home on Crocus Drive in Creekside Village in Sonoma starting in 1988. He previously lived in Novato, San Rafael and Mill Valley, where he was born.

While attending Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, he was a member of the baseball, golf and tennis teams, and during two summers, he played semipro baseball. He dreamed of playing for manager Lefty O’Doul with the San Francisco Seals of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

“O’Doul scouted me, but he said I was too small,” said Schallock who was 5 feet, nine inches tall and weighed 160 pounds during his playing days.

In 1942, he registered for the draft and served the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. Schallock was serving on an escort aircraft carrier that narrowly escaped a Japanese torpedo attack in 1943. The carrier was traveling in tandem with another ship that was sunk by a torpedo, killing 644 crew members.

Schallock later served as a radio operator aboard the USS Coral Sea (renamed USS Anzio in September 1944). He was discharged in 1946 and soon afterward he met his future wife, Donna Bernard, on a blind date. The couple had been together for 76 years when she passed away on his birthday, April 25, in 2023.

In 1946, Schallock began playing for South San Francisco’s Moffat Mantecas, which reached the California state championship series. A left-handed pitcher and batter, he pitched the first game against the Los Angeles Signal Oilers, winning, 4-3, and striking out eight batters.

The following year, he signed a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who optioned him to the Pueblo Dodgers of the Class-A Western League. He had a 13-8 record and his 3.61 earned run average (ERA) led the team.

Due to Schallock’s fine performance, he was promoted to the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1948. Boasting such future stars as Don Newcombe, Sam Jethroe and Duke Snider as well as Chuck Connors (later to star in “The Rifleman” television show), the Royals won the International League pennant, with a 94-59 record.

Schallock had a 2-1 record that season. The Dodgers, who had a working agreement with the Hollywood Stars of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, sold him to the Stars for $1 during the offseason.

He had a 12-9 record and 3.93 ERA in 1949 as the Stars won the Pacific Coast League pennant, but the following season, he slipped to a 5-7 record and 4.99 ERA and the Stars finished in third place with a 104-96-1 mark.

The Stars truly were a Hollywood team, with celebrity stockholders and part-owners including Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck, Gene Autry, George Burns and Gracie Allen, Bing Crosby and Cecil B. DeMille.

“My wife, Donna, loved rubbing shoulders with the celebrities,” Schallock said. “She sat in a box for 16 people right behind home plate. Groucho Marx sat there during every game. We tried to get him to come into the dugout to meet the players, but he wouldn’t do it.”

During his Pacific Coast League career, Schallock often faced O’Doul and the Seals.

“I must have beat them about 12 times,” he said, laughing. “All I had to do was throw my glove out on the pitcher’s mound and I’d beat them.”

In 1951, he was 11-5 with a 3.40 ERA when the Dodgers sold him to the Yankees.

“Our manager, Fred Haney, called my wife out of the stands and said, ‘Donna, I just sold Art to the Yankees,’” Schallock said. “’Who in the hell are the Yankees?’ she asked.”