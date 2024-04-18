Oldest living former major leaguer to celebrate 100th birthday in Sonoma

DANIEL JOHNSON
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Art Schallock’s 100th birthday celebration

During Art Schallock’s 100th birthday celebration at Cogir Senior Living in Sonoma, the parking lot will be decorated like a ballpark stadium and staff members will wear different styles of Yankees jerseys, shirts and hats. A red carpet will be rolled out for Schallock’s entrance and a tiered, Yankees-themed cake will be presented to him.

In addition to a beer and wine garden, concession stands will serve hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn.

The New Skye Trio will provide musical entertainment and Sonoma Mayor John Gurney will present Schallock with a centenarian certificate.

An exhibit will include photographs of Schallock with the Yankees and other teams, bats and baseballs that he signed, and a silver platter signed by Yankees players.

Baseballs signed in advance by him will be available for purchase, but attendees also can bring their own baseballs for him to autograph during a 30-minute period.

Cogir requests attendees to RSVP at 707-939-1500 or by emailing Jennifer Passanisi, the community relations director, at jpassanisi@cogirusa.com.

Cogir is located at 91 Napa Road in Sonoma.

The career of Sonoma resident Arthur Lawrence Schallock, the oldest living former Major League Baseball player, was filled with amazing experiences, both by virtue of his skills and chance.

A member of three minor league Triple-A pennant winning teams, when he was called up to play for the New York Yankees in the major leagues in 1951, he replaced future Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle on the New York Yankees roster and began rooming with Yogi Berra. He went on to earn three World Series rings as a member of the Yankees.

“I’ve been in the right spot at the right time,” Schallock said.

His good fortune will continue in his post-playing “baseball career” on Thursday, April 25, when Cogir Senior Living in Sonoma, where he began living in 2023, celebrates his 100th birthday in grand style. The public is invited to the event, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cogir’s parking lot (see sidebar).

“We are so honored to celebrate a living legend that has now become part of our family,” said Wendy Cornejo, the executive director of the assisted living and memory care facility. “We are very excited to honor Art. The staff can’t stop talking about it. It’s the big buzz at the community.”

Schallock — still witty and able to recall precise details of baseball games he played in more than 75 years ago — relocated to Cogir after living in a home on Crocus Drive in Creekside Village in Sonoma starting in 1988. He previously lived in Novato, San Rafael and Mill Valley, where he was born.

While attending Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, he was a member of the baseball, golf and tennis teams, and during two summers, he played semipro baseball. He dreamed of playing for manager Lefty O’Doul with the San Francisco Seals of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

“O’Doul scouted me, but he said I was too small,” said Schallock who was 5 feet, nine inches tall and weighed 160 pounds during his playing days.

In 1942, he registered for the draft and served the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. Schallock was serving on an escort aircraft carrier that narrowly escaped a Japanese torpedo attack in 1943. The carrier was traveling in tandem with another ship that was sunk by a torpedo, killing 644 crew members.

Schallock later served as a radio operator aboard the USS Coral Sea (renamed USS Anzio in September 1944). He was discharged in 1946 and soon afterward he met his future wife, Donna Bernard, on a blind date. The couple had been together for 76 years when she passed away on his birthday, April 25, in 2023.

In 1946, Schallock began playing for South San Francisco’s Moffat Mantecas, which reached the California state championship series. A left-handed pitcher and batter, he pitched the first game against the Los Angeles Signal Oilers, winning, 4-3, and striking out eight batters.

The following year, he signed a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who optioned him to the Pueblo Dodgers of the Class-A Western League. He had a 13-8 record and his 3.61 earned run average (ERA) led the team.

Due to Schallock’s fine performance, he was promoted to the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1948. Boasting such future stars as Don Newcombe, Sam Jethroe and Duke Snider as well as Chuck Connors (later to star in “The Rifleman” television show), the Royals won the International League pennant, with a 94-59 record.

Schallock had a 2-1 record that season. The Dodgers, who had a working agreement with the Hollywood Stars of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, sold him to the Stars for $1 during the offseason.

He had a 12-9 record and 3.93 ERA in 1949 as the Stars won the Pacific Coast League pennant, but the following season, he slipped to a 5-7 record and 4.99 ERA and the Stars finished in third place with a 104-96-1 mark.

The Stars truly were a Hollywood team, with celebrity stockholders and part-owners including Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck, Gene Autry, George Burns and Gracie Allen, Bing Crosby and Cecil B. DeMille.

“My wife, Donna, loved rubbing shoulders with the celebrities,” Schallock said. “She sat in a box for 16 people right behind home plate. Groucho Marx sat there during every game. We tried to get him to come into the dugout to meet the players, but he wouldn’t do it.”

During his Pacific Coast League career, Schallock often faced O’Doul and the Seals.

“I must have beat them about 12 times,” he said, laughing. “All I had to do was throw my glove out on the pitcher’s mound and I’d beat them.”

In 1951, he was 11-5 with a 3.40 ERA when the Dodgers sold him to the Yankees.

“Our manager, Fred Haney, called my wife out of the stands and said, ‘Donna, I just sold Art to the Yankees,’” Schallock said. “’Who in the hell are the Yankees?’ she asked.”

To make room for him on the roster, the Yankees sent a 19-year-old future Hall of Famer, Mantle, who was struggling in his rookie season, to the Triple-A Kansas City Blues in the American Association.

“A little while later, Mickey began making quite a name for himself,” Schallock said, grinning. “And guess who they had me room with? Yogi Berra! They had me room with him because he knew about every hitter in the league. He would run over the hitters for every ballclub we played to help me.”

He said Berra had a very sharp mind, but also a fun side.

“Yogi often had me run down to the lobby of hotels to get comic books for him,” he said.

Later in the 1951 season, Mantle was recalled by the Yankees.

“He was a very quiet individual, but teammates Billy Martin and Whitey Ford turned that around,” Schallock said, referring to Mantle’s subsequent drinking and other hard partying habits.

Schallock led the Yankees in batting for much of the season and finished with a .294 average — but had only 20 at-bats.

“The newspapers listed the team’s batting averages, but didn’t indicate how many at-bats we had,” he said, smiling. “For weeks, I was listed as the top hitter.”

The Yankees went on to win their third consecutive World Series, against the New York Giants, in 1951. He began the following season with the Yankees, but was subsequently optioned to the Blues and compiled an 8-6 record as they won the American Association pennant.

Schallock remained with the Blues for most of the 1953 season, but was later called up by the Yankees, recording no decisions in seven appearances. He pitched the final two innings of game four in the World Series against the Dodgers, though, and the Yankees won the series.

He pitched in only six games for the Yankees in 1954. In a game against the Washington Senators that season, he tore a muscle in his pitching arm.

“I won the game, but when I went back to the hotel and went to bed, I couldn’t raise my arm over my head or comb my hair,” he said. “If Tommy John surgery was available then, I would have had it done.”

Schallock was optioned to the Oakland Oaks of the Pacific Coast League, where he had a 12-4 record, despite the arm trouble.

He started the 1955 season with the Yankees, but they placed him on waivers in May, and he was signed by the Baltimore Orioles. Schallock appeared in 30 games, compiling a 3-5 record, and in one contest against the Yankees, he gave up a home run to Mantle, who smiled at him as he circled the bases.

After the season, the Orioles sold Schallock’s contract to the Seattle Rainiers. He had an 11-9 record, but decided to retire the following year due to his still-nagging arm injury.

He later worked as a salesperson in his brother-in-law’s sporting goods store in San Rafael and as a public relations director and escrow officer for California Land Title. Schallock also enjoyed golf, trout fishing and gardening.

“I love golf,” he said. “I started caddying when I was 10 years old. I packed a bag for 18 holes and made 50 cents for it.”

In the 1960s and 1970s, Schallock and his wife, Donna, won several championships in tournaments in and around Marin County.

The couple — along with their two daughters, and their grandson, Zach Pascoe — also enjoyed trout fishing.

“We went to beautiful downtown Markleeville, California, population 200, twice a year and stayed there for four or five days to go trout fishing,” he said.

Pascoe says that losing Donna has been very difficult for Schallock.

“It’s been extremely challenging,” he said.

“My wife and I really got along well together,” Schallock added.

His activities are much more limited now.

“I’ve had a triple bypass, I have a pacemaker, I ache all over, I can’t hear as well as I used to, I can’t see too well and I can’t drive anymore,” he said. “I’m falling apart. But I’m fine, except for a few aches and pains in my hands and feet, which are to be expected, I guess.”

He says the secret to his longevity is “clean living.”

“I haven’t had a drink since I’ve been here at Cogir, except a beer now and then,” he said. “I used to have drinks before dinner — two glasses of vodka on the rocks, mixed with water. My wife wouldn’t let me have any more than that.”

Schallock said that he is content with his life.

“It’s been a wonderful career, but if I had to do it over again, I would play more golf and do more trout fishing,” he said. “I love trout fishing — but I don’t like to eat ’em.”

