The atmospheric river that deluged parts of Sonoma County with up to 3 inches of rain Thursday gave way to actual patches of clear skies Friday, followed by lighter rains Saturday.

Sunday will bring more precipitation, but nothing on an Old Testament scale: expect between 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch.

Then it will be time, once again, to batten down the hatches. Another atmospheric river is on the way.

The next powerful storm system will arrive late Monday night, said Brook Bingaman, a Monterey-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Sonoma County can expect 2 to 3 inches of rain in the valleys, and from 3 to 5 inches in the highlands.

As happens when one major storm follows so closely on the heels of another, “the impacts are going to be a bit compounded,” said Bingaman.

“Because the soils are already super saturated, any additional rainfall is basically going to be straight run-off into our streams and river systems. So we’re definitely concerned about flooding.”

After cresting at 28.26 feet late Friday -- just below “monitor level” – the Russian River at Guerneville is now forecast to reach 34 feet on Wednesday at about 9 am, according to a chart produced by the California Nevada River Forecast Center, whose predictions come with significant margin for error.

That would be 2 feet above “minor flood” level, affecting some homes and businesses in the lowest sections of town.

The Russian River is forecast to crest just over 17 feet in Hopland at about 5 pm Tuesday -- 2 feet beyond its 15-foot flood stage, at which water can inundate parts of Highway 175 and Highway 222 near Ukiah.

