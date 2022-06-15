Yosemite logging unprecedented for a national park, says conservation group suing to stop it

Yosemite National Park has a large logging project underway that a California conservation group is asking a federal judge to stop.

The project summary states that trees up to 20 inches in diameter could be cut down in Yosemite across approximately 2,000 acres and 40 miles of park roads and trails.

“In some places, the logging that they’re doing in Yosemite Valley is so intensive, it’s actually clear cutting,” said ecologist Chad Hanson, co-founder and director of the John Muir Project. “They’re actually clear cutting the forest – mature and old forests – in Yosemite Valley.”

The John Muir Project is part of the Berkeley-based nonprofit Earth Island Institute that filed the federal lawsuit on Monday in the Fresno division of U.S. District Court. It names Yosemite Superintendent Cicely Muldoon in her official capacity, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Earth Island Institute staff first became aware around May 11 that logging for this project was already happening. Hanson said tens of thousands of trees could be cut down throughout Yosemite.

The lawsuit states Yosemite violated the National Environmental Policy Act and Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies develop and issue regulations, in addition to failing to uphold its mission and purpose, to conserve the scenery in a way that will leave it “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”

Yosemite has not done the proper environmental analysis, the complaint alleges, and has also not shared some documents with the public that the national park used to make decisions.

Yosemite and National Park Service spokespeople did not respond to questions from The Bee.

Yosemite describes the project on its website as a biomass removal and thinning project to protect wildlife habitat, communities, and giant sequoias – although many of the proposed tree removals are outside where giant sequoias are known to grow in Yosemite.

“Immediate actions are needed to protect these areas from high severity fire,” the project states. “The goals are reached by thinning conifers <20” diameter, standing dead trees, and removing dead and down trees that died after the 2012-2016 drought.”

This comes in the midst of a busy year for Yosemite, with numerous large projects underway. Reservations are currently needed to enter Yosemite during peak hours due to construction and a temporary reduction in parking.

Logging in a national park? ‘I’m profoundly concerned’

Hanson said some of the felled trees are being sent to commercial sawmills, while in the past, hazardous trees cut down in Yosemite were left on the ground to biodegrade as part of the ecosystem.

“This is a massive departure from that,” Hanson said, “and they didn’t even tell anyone they were doing it.”

It’s unclear where revenue generated from the logs are going. The project summary states that they will be hauled “to the nearest mill, co-gen plant, or other biomass processing plant” or “piled and burned,” and that “any value from biomass removal will offset project costs and will not support park operations.”

Hanson worries about the precedent this project could set. He’s never heard of a similar project in another national park.

“I’m profoundly concerned,” Hanson said, “because if Yosemite National Park can start a large-scale commercial logging program, then this can happen in any national park in the country.”

Hanson called the most “egregious” actions those now occurring in Yosemite Valley.

In addition to Yosemite Valley, the project includes tree removals along Wawona Road (Highway 41 outside Yosemite), Big Oak Flat and Tioga roads (Highway 120 outside the park), and within Yosemite’s Merced and Tuolumne groves of giant sequoias.

Yosemite uses the word “thinning,” not logging, in its project description. Details about the project, listed in Yosemite’s categorical exclusion form, provides more insight into what that thinning means, referencing the use of “heavy equipment, chainsaws, and other tools used in thinning operations,” along with bulldozers and fire trucks.

Details of lawsuit against Yosemite National Park

Earth Island Institute is expected to file a request for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday that could stop more trees from being cut down while the case is being decided.

Among documents not released by Yosemite: The lawsuit states the national park has not shared the environmental impact statement of a 2004 fire management plan, which Yosemite references in its project summary to justify its actions.