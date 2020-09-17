Yosemite National Park closes to visitors over wildfire smoke

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK— Yosemite National Park is closing to all visitors due to significant smoke impacts from California’s wildfires.

The park issued a notice that all entrances and roads will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when conditions are safe.

The park says there is hazardous air quality throughout Yosemite.

Sequoia National Park closed earlier this week due to a growing wildfire in the adjacent Sequoia National Forest. Kings Canyon National Park remains open but air quality is also described as poor.