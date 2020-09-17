Subscribe

Yosemite National Park closes to visitors over wildfire smoke

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 17, 2020, 3:08PM
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK— Yosemite National Park is closing to all visitors due to significant smoke impacts from California’s wildfires.

The park issued a notice that all entrances and roads will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when conditions are safe.

The park says there is hazardous air quality throughout Yosemite.

Sequoia National Park closed earlier this week due to a growing wildfire in the adjacent Sequoia National Forest. Kings Canyon National Park remains open but air quality is also described as poor.

