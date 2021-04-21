Subscribe

Yosemite National Park day-use passes available for reservations starting April 21

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 21, 2021, 2:57PM
Updated 38 minutes ago

Planning a vacation in Yosemite National Park this summer? Beginning May 21, you’ll need a day-use pass for which reservations became available Wednesday, according to the National Park Service.

The temporary reservation system is being implemented so that the park can limit overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

All visitors, including annual and lifetime pass holders, will be required to make day-use reservations through Sept. 30.

The reservations already are included for people staying overnight at the park, including several of its hotels and campgrounds, in addition to those with Half Dome permits and wilderness permits. Visitors entering with regional transit or group tours also can enter the park without a day-use reservation.

Online booking for reservations, which remain valid for three days, became available at 8 a.m. Wednesday at www.recreation.gov. For more information, visit nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/covid19.htm.

