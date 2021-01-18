Yosemite National Park officials ask for help in locating missing hiker

Yosemite National Park officials are requesting the public's help in locating a missing woman who they believe was hiking at the Upper Yosemite Falls overlook last weekend.

"Alice" Yu Xie, 41, traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on a YARTS bus Thursday and left for the hike either that day or Friday morning, authorities said.

"She has not been seen since," read a statement on behalf of the park.

Xie is less than five feet tall, weighs less than 100 pounds, and is described as having neck-length black hair. She is a Chinese citizen living in the United States. A description of her clothing was not available, but she was carrying a small light green polka-dotted backpack with two water bottles in it.

Park officials have asked that people who were hiking on the trail to Yosemite Falls on Thursday or Friday call 209-372-0216 during business hours with any information. People can also contact the Yosemite Emergency Communications Center after hours at 209-379-1992.