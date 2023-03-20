After a long wait, officials at Yosemite National Park reopened the Central California park Saturday.

Yosemite Valley is open from sunrise until sunset, park officials said.

The best route to take to Yosemite Valley is Highway 140 and El Portal Road, with a short detour in El Portal. Hetch Hetchy also re-opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but is only accessible from Highway 120, west of Yosemite and Evergreen Road.

Other roads, such as Big Oak Flat and Wawona, are still closed., officials said.

Some parts of the paved pedestrian paths in Yosemite Valley are clear of snow, however, other hiking trails are covered in snow. Officials recommend wearing waterproof boots and traction devices since paths can be icy.

Hiking on snow-covered trails is not recommended, officials said.

Yosemite Valley will open 24 hours each day starting Monday, with limited overnight lodging, even with another round of storms forecast to roll into the region.

Campgrounds are not open since the area is still buried in snow. Road closures remain a possibility, and officials recommend tire chains.

The park has been closed since Feb. 25 because of the storms that damaged roads and other buildings.

Since Feb. 21, Yosemite Valley has received over 21 inches of liquid precipitation and Tuolumne Meadows has received over 15 feet of new snow., officials said. Twenty-two rockslides occured with debris flows.