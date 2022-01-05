Yosemite National Park sees record snowfall in December

With a series of potent storms barreling through the Sierra Nevada in December, Yosemite National Park saw record snowfall last month.

The park has been monitoring snowfall at a gauge in Tuolumne Meadows for 42 years, and December 2021 marked a record with 154 inches of what is called "new snow," the park said. New snow is the amount of snow that falls in a 24-hour period that's tabulated on a "storm board," which is cleared daily.

"The previous most snow recorded in December was 143 inches in 1996," Yosemite said.

While the depth of the snow broke a record, the park said the water content wasn't the highest since records have been kept.

The snow depth is measured by a permanent snow stake "that fluctuates throughout the winter as new snow falls and settles over time," the park explained in a Facebook post. Water content is determined by melting the snow "gathered in a rain gauge and then measure the height of the water in a calibrated cylinder every 24 hours."

Due to all the snow, the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Forecast Center is warning of moderate avalanche danger in parts of Yosemite through Jan. 5. Still, park spokesperson Scott Gediman said there haven't been any issues with avalanches so far.

Gediman, who has worked in the park for 25 years, said on Monday, "There is still a lot of snow in Yosemite Valley, and the weekend was very busy!"

Tioga, Glacier Point and Mariposa Grove roads are all closed. These roads close every winter.

All other main roads — including Wawona Road (Highway 41), El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), and Hetch Hetchy Road — were open as of Tuesday.

The heaps of snow blanketing the valley and frosting the peaks are mainly the result of two separate December storms, the National Weather Service said.

"There was one around the 14th and 15th, basically an atmospheric river event and another on the 22nd and 23rd," said Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Hanford. "Those were the two biggest events that helped achieve that snowfall."

Gediman noted that has seen "storms of similar size, and bigger, over the years."