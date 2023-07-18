Yosemite National Park Service rangers have a clear message for hikers who've spotted giant piles of rocks stacked on top of one another — knock them down.

The rock piles are called cairns, and in a recent Facebook post, Yosemite National Park said the unnatural constructions go against the "Leave No Trace" practices that visitors should abide by while visiting the park.

Maybe you've thought they've added to the beauty of a national park; perhaps you've found them a nuisance because they're ruining your perfect shot — however you feel about them, Yosemite officials have given the green light to get rid of them.

"Unfortunately, this dramatically oversized cairn is a mark of human impact and is distracting in a wilderness setting. Building rock cairns also disturbs small insects, reptiles, and microorganisms that call the underside home!" the park said on its official Facebook page.

Leave No Trace is part of the National Park Service wilderness ethics code that calls on visitors to abide by several principles, including planning, properly disposing of trash and waste, leaving what you find, and respecting wildlife and other visitors.

The park sees an average of almost 1.7 million visitors between June and August each year, so following these rules is critical. With sights like Yosemite Falls predicted to flow year-round this year after all of California's rain, there might be even more visitors flocking to the park.

Sometimes rock cairns can help hikers navigate trails, "pointing" them in the right direction. However, the park did not immediately respond to requests for comment about how visitors should tell the difference between visitor-made cairns and ranger-made cairns.

"When used appropriately, rock cairns are great for navigation, safety, and delineating a new or hard-to-follow trail. In general, rock cairns should only be constructed by rangers and trail workers," the park said in the post.