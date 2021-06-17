Yosemite, Redwood are among the deadliest national parks in US

National parks may be popular tourist attractions in California, but several are among the 20 most dangerous in the U.S.

Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County and Redwood National and State Parks in Humboldt County have some of the highest death rates at national parks across the country, according to an analysis of National Park Service data by psblaw.com.

The law firm analyzed fatality data from 2007 to 2018 to determine the number and cause of deaths at national parks. Out of 3.5 million park visitors, 2,727 people died in that time frame. Eighty-one percent of those deaths were men.

Yosemite experienced 133 deaths in that 12-year period ― one of four parks to have more than 100 deaths.

Although few parks had as many deaths as Yosemite, many of them also do not have as many visitors per year. When the number of deaths is adjusted to account for that, Yosemite ranked 14th out of 25 parks, with 28.01 deaths per 10 million visitors.

Redwood National and State Parks ranked ninth, with 36.6 deaths per 10 million visitors.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon in Tulare County (#11), Death Valley National Park (#15) and Channel Islands National Park off the Southern California coast (#12) also made the list.

North Cascades National Park in Washington had the highest death rate per 10 million visitors, according to the analysis. Nineteen people died at the park in a 12-year period that saw 291,255 visitors, making the death rate 652.35 deaths per 10 million visitors.

Drowning was the most common way people died at national parks and accounted for about 25% of total deaths. At Yosemite, 20 people died from drowning, and 21 died at the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Other ways people died include motor vehicle crashes, falls/slips, suicide and natural causes.