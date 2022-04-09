Yosemite worker found guilty of sexually assaulting sleeping colleague

A Yosemite contractor has been found guilty by a federal jury for sexually assaulting a worker inside an employee cabin, the Department of Justice has announced.

During a three-day trial that concluded on Wednesday, the jury determined that former Aramark employee Charles Porter, 31, was guilty of attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact and three separate assault charges. Aramark is a Yosemite contractor that provides concessions at the parks.

The incident took place in April 2020. Porter, who resided inside the park as an employee, entered another employee's cabin while the victim was asleep and began sexually assaulting him, the Department of Justice said. During the struggle, Porter attempted to penetrate the victim.

The victim, however, was able to open the door of his cabin and screamed for help. Neighbors heard the call and removed Porter from the cabin.

An Aramark spokesperson told SFGATE that Porter no longer works at the company and was "terminated" in 2020.

Porter could face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice press release. He will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on July 8. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine E. Schuh and Laura Jean Berger prosecuted the case.