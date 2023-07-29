Yosemite’s Pika Fire likely to continue burning past original containment target date

A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park continues to degrade air quality and is unlikely to be contained by Sunday, the date originally set by firefighters.

The lightning-sparked Pika Fire erupted June 29 northwest of Yosemite’s North Dome and quickly began consuming timber and brush.

After burning more than 841 acres by Saturday, the blaze was just 40% contained, although Sunday is the original target date for full containment.

Fire crews are using natural barriers and trails to confine the spread of the fire to a predefined area, with the aim of containing the blaze so it moves naturally across the landscape, providing ecological benefits to plants and wildlife while also meeting protection objectives to minimize risk to people and infrastructure.

The smoke from the fire is strongest during evenings and overnight, with conditions improving as smoke lifts during the late mornings. Slight impacts are also being experienced in Yosemite Valley, officials reported.