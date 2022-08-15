‘You are going to kill me’: Family, experts criticize Sonoma County Sheriff's Office handling of fatal shooting
As two Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued David Pelaez-Chavez through remote and rough terrain outside Geyserville the morning of July 29, the immigrant farmworker shouted in Spanish his fear of the officers.
“You are going to kill me,” he yelled at one point as the two deputies pursued him up a ridge line, according to body camera footage released Sunday night by the county.
Five minutes later, deputy Michael Dietrick shot Pelaez-Chavez three times with his pistol. Almost simultaneously, fellow deputy Anthony Powers deployed his stun gun.
Pelaez-Chavez was bent toward the ground at the time of the shooting.
In the video, sheriff officials say he was attempting to pick up a second rock, having dropped a first one. But Pelaez-Chavez’s brother, Jose Pelaez, told The Press Democrat Monday it looked to him as if his brother, who was barefoot, was bent over in exhaustion after a 45-minute pursuit through the hilly and at times overgrown area.
At least one police use-of-force expert, a prominent local civil rights attorney and the dead man’s brother all criticized the events captured in the video, as well as the decision to release a polished version without publishing the full, unedited body camera footage.
“I don’t want them to cut the video,” Pelaez said. “I want to see it all.”
He added that that the two deputies should have been able to subdue Pelaez-Chavez without shooting him and accused them of taking the “easy” way out by killing Pelaez-Chavez.
“They killed him cowardly,” Pelaez said, “like an animal.”
Officials in the Sheriff’s Office Monday did not respond to Press Democrat questions about the video’s contents, the actions of the deputies or accusations from critics of the shooting.
The new disclosures came through the release of an edited 11½ -minute video containing select footage and produced with the help of a public relations firm. The Sonoma County Sheriff contracts with the Vacaville company for creating critical incident videos, among other matters, according to contracts and other public records obtained by The Press Democrat.
The incident is under investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department, but the sheriff’s office maintains decision-making power on the public release of records, Santa Rosa Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Monday.
The Press Democrat has filed public records request for the complete footage. The agency waived any reason to withhold the complete footage, with the exception of minor redactions allowed by public record law, when it published excerpts, said David Loy, the legal director of the First Amendment Coalition, which advocates for government transparency.
“The public has a right to the full truth not just the selections or the spin,“ he said.
A company called Critical Incident Videos helped sheriffs’ officials produce the video, agency spokesperson Misti Wood told The Press Democrat. The department contracts with that company and another firm associated with the same consultant, Laura Cole, to edit video, “provide nonlegal advice advice regarding production,” and also to review the agency’s messaging around “critical incidents or controversial topics” before publication, according to a January 2020 contract.
In this case, the body camera footage is preceded in the video by text and graphics outlining how Pelaez-Chavez stole a truck, rammed through gates, stole an ATV and was yelling at a homeowner to kill him before deputies located him.
It includes audio from segments of a distressed area resident calling 911 to report a break-in, capturing some of the fear that Pelaez-Chavez generated in the area, though no one was injured, according to officials.
“The man was up here with three big boulders in his hand, and he was asking me to kill him,” one caller tells a dispatcher.
But Izaac Schwaiger, a Sebastopol-based lawyer who has filed lawsuits in several police brutality cases in Sonoma County, criticized the time the video spent on the dead man’s actions before deputies engaged him.
“These kinds of things — all of them — they really have very little to do with the ultimate use of force,” Schwaiger said. “But they do serve a purpose. And that is to vilify and dehumanize the victim before anyone gets to know what happened.”
Schwaiger called the film “propaganda,” and said the public should question taxpayer funds going toward its production and the hiring of public relations consultants generally. Schwaiger, a former Sonoma County prosecutor turned civil rights lawyer, said seeing the limited video provided indicated “a bad shoot any way, you look at it.”