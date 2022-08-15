‘You are going to kill me’: Family, experts criticize Sonoma County Sheriff's Office handling of fatal shooting

“I don't normally, but I would go so far as to say this is a criminal event,” he said.

Policing experts contacted by The Press Democrat had mixed reactions to the recording.

The difficult circumstances of the deputies’ pursuit must be taken into account, said Ian Adams, assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of South Carolina. He noted that burglary is a serious crime, one that local residents would want addressed, and that the rugged terrain added to the challenges.

“There’s a situation in there where one of the deputies is confronting the suspect in a riverbed,” said Adams, who is also a former police officer.

“You can see the deputy lose his footing. That is a dangerous situation for officers. If you’re slow to respond, it could have terrible consequences. Everything about this situation is extraordinarily difficult.”

More important, it would be rash to make a determination based solely on bodycam footage, Adams said. He wants to see, hear and read more about this shooting.

“I think it’s too early to offer opinions,” he said. “We don’t know which resources were or weren’t on the way. You have to be especially careful when applying urban policing lessons to rural settings. I was a city officer. My backup was always 30 seconds to a minute away. In these settings, you’re gonna have to handle it on your own.”

Robert Weisberg, law professor and faculty co-director of the Stanford Criminal Justice Center, also empathizes with the deputies as they pursue Pelaez-Chavez in the video.

“There something even about hearing the heavy breathing on the audio that underlines these are very tense, scary moments,” he said.

But it’s questionable whether this qualifies as a justifiable shooting under a law passed in California in 2019, Weisberg said. The new statute, which replaced the old “fleeing felon law,” states that officers must have a reasonable fear that a suspect is threatening deadly force against them or others.

“There certainly is no visual evidence (Pelaez-Chavez) had a gun,” Weisberg said. “Dietrick is really pretty close. I don’t know if it’s 12 feet or 20 feet. But even in this video, which the sheriffs released, I don’t see a lot of basis for thinking he had a gun. Indeed, the action that precipitates the shooting is clearly picking up a rock.

“Then the issue becomes, if there’s no reason to think it was a gun, is it reasonable to believe the throwing of the rock could pose a fatal threat. And that’s a hard one.”

The deputies’ pursuit of Pelaez-Chavez was clearly handled properly, at least from what is evident in the video, Weisberg said. But he wonders if they could have done more to deescalate.

“There’s a point where the police are doing something nonfatal and clearly legal,” Weisberg said. “If at that point they realize continuing this perfectly legal action could put them in a situation where they have no choice but to shoot, maybe they should forbear taking that action. At least then you don’t kill the guy.”

Roger Clark, a retired 27-year veteran of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, who in more recent years has offered expert testimony in dozens of court cases, was even more emphatic.

“I don’t see a credible threat to life based on what’s presented,” Clark said. “He’s barefoot. They’ve gone over a mile. It has to be dry, hot. And it’s not pleasant for them to chase him through the woods. But that’s what we do.”

It’s unclear whether Pelaez-Chavez’s shouted fears during the pursuit would have landed with the officers, whose Spanish in the video is limited to yelling single words and phrases that in one case were are not grammatically correct.

After watching the video, Pelaez said his brother would not have understood the commands.

Pelaez underscored that his brother looked tired and afraid following the foot pursuit, in which Dietrick had pointed his firearm at Pelaez-Chavez.

“They were following him and who isn’t going to be afraid with a gun (pointed at them)?” Pelaez said. “Wouldn’t you be afraid if they pointed a gun at you?”

At one point, Powers calls up a slope to Pelaez-Chavez with the word “abajo,” which means “down.” From Powers’ gestures, it appears he may have been directing the suspect to drop his weapons.

“The point of the video where the sheriff kept saying ‘abajo, abajo,’ it’s important that he said this word while at the bottom of a hill. And Mr. Pelaez is at the top of the hill,” said Renee Saucedo.

She has spent parts of her childhood in both the United States and Mexico, and has done translation work in the community for more than 30 years.