You asked where donations to a Santa Rosa program are going. Here’s the answer

One of the early questions I received in response to last week’s launch of the “In Your Corner” column came from a Santa Rosa woman who asked what became of her monthly donations to a city program via her utility bills.

For years, City of Santa Rosa Utilities customers have had the option to round up their utility bill to the nearest dollar or add a fixed donation to their monthly payment to fund Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks programming.

“I have never heard just what is done with this money,” she wrote in her email to me. “I trust the monies are being used responsibly, but I would like to know where they are being used.”

A second reader was curious about the same thing, even mentioning he had called the department once to ask but hit a wall.

“I would expect that information on how many participants, how much annual dollars received, and how it was spent would be readily available in the form of an annual audit,” he wrote to me. “I suspect that most (government) employees conduct themselves with discipline and integrity. However, insert human nature here.”

So, I started digging, and this is what I turned up. All money from rounded-up utility bills goes into the “Change for Kids” program. (Fixed donations can go to Change for Kids or another program, “Help 2 Others,” which provides financial assistance and water efficiency improvements for those who have trouble paying their water bill.)

Change for Kids funds go directly toward Recreation & Parks’ Neighborhood Services programs, which offer low or no-cost recreational, social, educational, and athletic programming for children from underserved communities.

The program started in 2003, and today 2,265 customers are enrolled. Donors have generated $18,399 in 2021, according to data obtained from city officials.

Since 2009, Santa Rosa utility customers have contributed more than $271,000 to Change for Kids. Participation has been steady for the most part over the years.

“It’s really been an important piece of providing those after-school programs for so long,” says Kristi Buffo, a communications coordinator for the City of Santa Rosa. )

From 2015 to 2019, Change for Kids paid entirely for the Junior Giants baseball program, which served roughly 300 kids playing baseball at no cost each summer. (Junior Giants costs about $16,000 to operate every year.)

With the pandemic, Neighborhood Services hasn’t been able to operate its regular programming, so the Change for Kids funding has accumulated.

In the next fiscal year, the money will go toward after-school programs at Burbank affordable housing sites and an additional site, providing services Monday through Thursday during the school year.

“Change for Kids funding makes it possible to provide more of these programs,” Buffo says.

“While Change for Kids funding represents a small amount of what it takes overall to present Neighborhood Services programs, the impact in the lives of children who able to participate thanks to Change for Kids is huge.”

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.