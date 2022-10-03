‘You don’t just get over it’: Santa Rosa naturalist turns to nature for continued healing from 2017 firestorm

After years of mourning the damages to the landscape she loves, which were caused by repeated wildfires, Santa Rosa naturalist and avid outdoorswoman Sarah Reid is trying something new.

With the five-year anniversary of the 2017 North Bay firestorm on the horizon, she has searched for healing by more closely examining how nature is responding to the assaults it has endured.

Though she knows the region’s parks inside out, she now returns each week to the same trail at Trione-Annadel State Park to document the ecological succession along the trail — how grasses and shrubs have resprouted and filled in since the Nuns Fire burned there, blackening trees and freeing the sun to filter through the undergrowth, and how it changes the habitat for creatures that live there.

The scars from the 2017 fires remain burned into Reid’s psyche.

After she was awakened by the sound of explosions from nearby neighborhoods that were eventually razed by the Tubbs Fire, she was soon leading her horse and others from their stables along Petaluma Hill Road through windblown embers as the Nuns Fire approached.

Those explosions, she said, “will never quiet in my mind.”

A lifelong Santa Rosa resident, Reid, 58, said she’s been nervous about wind since childhood, a wariness she traces to memories of a fire atop The Geysers that dropped ash miles away on her family home.

https://youtu.be/ePxMke3px44

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ePxMke3px44">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She recalls attending a California Naturalists’ conference at Pepperwood Preserve in the Mayacamas in the hours before it was overwhelmed by the Tubbs Fire, and how those in attendance all sensed “a strangeness in the air” and a strong wind that made the hair on her arms stand on end.

But it was the explosions, which she later realized came from burning homes in Journey’s End Mobile Home Park and Fountaingrove, she heard after her husband shook her awake around 3 a.m. that became embedded in her brain and body.

Fourth of July fireworks the following summer left her sobbing and shaking unexpectedly.

In her effort to clear the fog that night, she heard her husband say “barn” and “horse,” and realized they needed to get to the boarding facility to check on her 28-year-old horse.

The owner already had figured out which other animals might fit into Reid’s trailer, and as Reid loaded them up, she could hear the roar of the fire coming up Crane Canyon and the boom of exploding eucalyptus trees. Embers streaked across her windshield as she left.

She’s been prepared for imminent wildfire ever since.

Her go-bags are permanently packed, supplies for her horse stay in the trailer, and the truck always has at least half a tank of fuel. She is signed up for alerts on several apps, including WatchDuty and PulsePoint, and checks the public ALERTWildfire cameras each night before lights out.

During a recent vacation in the Tahoe Basin, she customized her fire apps to include the relevant counties and evacuation zones, just in case.

She remains very reactive to fire — hypervigilant and quick to anger when others take chances that could result in fire.

“It’s going to continue for all of us,” she said. “You don’t just get over it.”

