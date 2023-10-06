You might get a $70 credit toward your California electric bill this month. Here’s why

Millions of Californians will see an approximate $40 to $70 credit on their October electricity bills, the California Public Utilities Commission reminded residents in a news release Wednesday.

As part of California’s Cap-and-Trade Program, this credit is designed to reward most customers of electric investor-owned utilities and provide support to those experiencing high natural gas bills during the winter, the news release stated.

How can you receive the California electric bill credit?

If your household is eligible, there is no action necessary to receive the credit on your electric bill.

Households will receive the fall California Climate Credit on their October bill, which might appear in November due to billing period differences, according to the news release.

Eligible customers will also receive another credit in April.

“It doesn’t matter how much energy a customer consumes or the amount of their bill,” the CPUC wrote in the new release. “If the credit is larger than the bill, the remaining balance will roll forward until the California Climate Credit is used up.”

What are the eligible electric companies for the credit?

If you are a California customer from the following electric companies, you are eligible to receive the credit:

Pacific Gas and Electric

San Diego Gas and Electric

Southern California Edison

PacifiCorp

Liberty Utilities

Bear Valley Electric Service

All community choice aggregators (CCAs)