Neil Myers didn’t know anybody in Santa Rosa in the summer of 1969. He was 12, and his family had just moved to the city from Los Angeles.

So he spent a lot of time at the movie theater a half mile from his new house near Howarth Park. That was the summer he sat through “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” a half dozen times, and decided he wanted to be a filmmaker.

Not long after, he bought a “very cool bike” — a sleek machine named for three-time Tour de France winner Louison Bobet — and rode it all over Sonoma County.

Those two passions, filmmaking and bike riding, yielded his award-winning documentary, “Climb,” which was released in 2021, and has been an official selection at 35 film festivals. It has won 26 awards at those gatherings, including seven for best feature documentary. “Climb” was recently picked up by Amazon Prime, and is now available for rent or purchase worldwide.

But there would be no documentary without the grim event that brought those passions together: the bloody and disturbing crash that nearly cost Myers his life.

A competitive triathlete, the 61-year-old was out for a training ride in August 2018, descending a remote peak in Santa Barbara County, when a pickup truck came around a blind curve, crossing into his lane.

Myers broke more than a dozen bones in the ensuing collision, some in multiple places. He punctured a lung, suffered a hematoma on his brain and lost a gallon and a half of blood, some of it darkening the shattered windshield in which he left a cranium-shaped concavity.

Supremely unlucky to have been hit, he was fortunate in other ways. There was a fire station at the base of the climb. Paramedics arrived swiftly, and stabilized him. Soon after, a helicopter whisked him to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which had a month earlier earned certification as a Level 1 Trauma Center, meaning, as Myers put it, they had to have extra staff and equipment to be ready “for any carnage that walks through the door.”

Not long after the wreck, Myers recalled, the hospital’s head of trauma told him, “Neil, you should’ve died, for sure.” As a trained athlete, he was told, his musculature had formed an “exoskeleton” that helped protect him.

The second the crash was over and he hadn’t died, the doctor said, “you weren’t going to, as long as we didn’t let you bleed out.

“And then you just had to heal.”

Optimistic bordering on delusional

The lion’s share of this briskly paced, 52-minute film is devoted to that healing journey. A week after the crash, to give himself a goal, Myers signed up for the Santa Barbara triathlon, which was still a year away. To see Myers’ bloodied, sutured face and body early in the doc — “He was very badly broken,” as his wife Leigh puts it — is to realize that decision fell somewhere between optimistic and delusional.

Myers was in the hospital for a month, then attacked his rehab and physical therapy. One hundred thirty-nine days after the wreck, he was back on his bike, back on Gibraltar Road, the daunting, Tour de France-level climb that he’s ascended over 100 times, and on which he nearly died.

He does make it to the starting line of the Santa Barbara race, as a member of a relay team. What follows is “suspense and climax worthy of the best fictional scripts,” according to judges at the Milano Gold Film Festival.

Riders suffering on the punishing gradients of Gibraltar are grateful to be distracted by jaw-dropping views of the ocean and surrounding coastal mountains. While they don’t show up in the credits, those dramatic vistas, captured by drones, co-star in the documentary along with Myers.

They also raise a question. How did a guy who has spent the last three decades running a high-tech marketing agency write, produce and direct such a good movie?

Honing his skills

Despite his admiration for George Roy Hill, director of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Myers did not become a filmmaker.

“Life gets in the way,” said Myers, who graduated from Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, then studied engineering at UC Berkeley. In 1989 he started Connect Marketing — vowing, when he did so, to “do everything I could over the course of my career to learn how to be a filmmaker, so that when I’m retired I can finally do that.”

He spent the next three decades telling stories with video – “usually three- or four-minute stories, and usually about things that make nobody cry,” he said, with a half-smile.

All along, however, he was honing those filmmaking skills, “the cinematography, the audio, the lighting,” and made numerous contacts. Eric Colvin, a composer who’d worked with Myers numerous times, wrote the score for “Climb,” which won best original score at five different film festivals.